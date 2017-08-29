Power outage leaves 11,000 without lights

Tooele substation’s ‘equipment failure’ causes two-hour power loss on Sunday ♦

An equipment failure at a substation left more than 11,000 customers without power in Tooele County Sunday afternoon, according to Rocky Mountain Power.

The equipment problem at the Tooele substation on Canyon Road occurred at 4:24 p.m. and in the initial outage, 9,174 customers lost power, according to Rocky Mountain Power spokesman Dave Eskelsen. The Pine Canyon substation was affected at 4:27 p.m. by the equipment failure, causing an additional 181 customers to lose power.

At its peak, more than 11,100 customers were without power in Tooele County, Eskelsen said. Customers in Tooele City, Grantsville, Stansbury Park and other communities were affected by the outage.

The Tooele substation is a major point of interconnection and the equipment failure effected the local transmission system in the county, Eskelsen said. By 6:05 p.m., power was beginning to be restored to customers.

Eskelsen said crews were working to repair the equipment failure at the Tooele substation on Monday. While there was no available timetable, he said service would not be interrupted due to repairs.

When an equipment failure occurs, repairs crews attempt to isolate the damage and get customers back online before making permanent repairs, Eskelsen said. With different ways to route power through the substation, crews can make the necessary fixes after power has been restored, he said.