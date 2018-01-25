Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

January 25, 2018
Power pole repairs cause temporary outages in Grantsville and Tooele City

About 464 homes in Grantsville were scheduled to be without electrical power Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews from Rocky Mountain Power installed cross-arms on power poles.

The main area for the outage was for the east end of Grantsville, according to Tiffany Erickson, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power.

Also, about 150 Tooele City homes are scheduled to be without electricity between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday while crews install cross-arms on power poles in the southeast side of Tooele, according to Erickson.

“Cross-arms give the wires proper clearance from the ground, of course, but also separation of the power lines from each other,” Erickson said.

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top