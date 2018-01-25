Power pole repairs cause temporary outages in Grantsville and Tooele City

About 464 homes in Grantsville were scheduled to be without electrical power Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews from Rocky Mountain Power installed cross-arms on power poles.

The main area for the outage was for the east end of Grantsville, according to Tiffany Erickson, spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power.

Also, about 150 Tooele City homes are scheduled to be without electricity between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday while crews install cross-arms on power poles in the southeast side of Tooele, according to Erickson.

“Cross-arms give the wires proper clearance from the ground, of course, but also separation of the power lines from each other,” Erickson said.