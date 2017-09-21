Powwow, mountain men and gems to star at Dow James this weekend

John Hallett and Shirlee Forester will show people what it was like to live in Colonial and Civil War times at the 24th Annual American Heritage Festival this weekend in Tooele City.

Hallett and Forester, both of Tooele, are fascinated by American History, but they don’t wish they had lived in the 18th or 19th centuries.

“No way,” Hallett said. “There was infection, typhoid fever, diphtheria, cholera. Some didn’t even believe in the medicine they did have. Then there was the daily grind just to survive, because everything was labor intensive.”

The public is invited to see what life was like in the 1700s and the early 1800s on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to dusk at Dow James Park, 438 W. 400 North.

The American Heritage Festival will be combined with a Mountain Man Rendezvous, a Native American Powwow, and an “Artistry in Gems” Rock and Gem Show by the Tooele Gem & Mineral Society inside the Dow James Building.

The overall event is called the Festival of the Old West. There is no entry fee.

On Wednesday, Hallett and Forester started to erect five tents for the annual event. They are the main leaders for the American Heritage part of the festival.

“The school kids come over on Friday and we basically talk about what it was like to live in Colonial times and during the Civil War,” Hallett said. “Show them what it was like before electronics and microwaves.”

He said some kids never have seen a wood-burning stove, and they are just amazed when they do.

“We also suit kids up with 40-pound packs that soldiers used during the Civil War so they can see what it was like,” Hallet said. “Then we tell them that one army marched 80 miles in 100 days wearing the packs.”

Forester said she will set up a laundry station to show what it was like to wash clothes before modern-day washing machines.

“Laundry took all day,” she said. “It started early in the morning when you built your fire and then you have to heat your water to boiling, so you’re looking at about a three-hour process before you could even start doing your laundry.”

Forester said they make sure that what they present during festivals is accurate.

“We research constantly,” she said. “We have to have at least three sources saying the same things before we will use it.”

Hallett said he will set up a Wall of Honor with names of those from Utah who died while serving in the military from 1898 to 2008.

“We’re trying to update and make the list complete, but it is hard to actually find all the names because of incomplete records,” he said.

Shopping will also be an option at the festival with concessions available, too.

Dave and Deby Coombs from Mesquite, Nevada, also set up shop Wednesday for the weekend event.

“We live in Mesquite, but we haven’t been home since April,” Dave Coombs said. “We’ve been to rendezvous in Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, Idaho, Carson City, Nevada and North Dakota.”

He said they make clothes that were fashionable from 1800 to 1860.

“We make about 80 percent of them ourselves,” Dave Coombs said.

Mountain man activities include primitive dress contest, knife and hawk throw, a Dutch oven cook-off, games, frying pan toss, archery and a black powder shoot on Saturday.

Also erecting tents on Wednesday was Blair Hope, chairman of the rendezvous.

Segundo Andy (Coot) Jackson said he and Hope learned about the mountain man rendezvous when they were young Boy Scouts and attended the Fort Bridger Mountain Man Rendezvous in Wyoming.

“We kind of fell in love with rendezvous back then,” Jackson said. “We got back into it about 15 years ago and have attended all of these rendezvous in Tooele.

“Rendezvous are relaxing to me and it’s a time to hang out with good friends and people you don’t normally see all the time in your day-to-day activities,” he added.

Jackson works as a police officer in Salt Lake City, so he says it’s a good change of pace for him. He explained that Segundo means “second in command” and mountain man nicknames like “Teaspoon,” “Walnut” and “Coot” were derived from some dumb event or something else from a person’s life.

“I’m Coot because that was the first animal I ever trapped,” Jackson said.

He said it would be nice if the rendezvous were in the mountains, but the Dow James Park has its advantages.

“It’s good because they can bus the kids over here on Friday, and it’s an easy location for local people to get to,” Jackson said.