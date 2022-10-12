Pratt Aquatic Center awarded for safety, procedures, facility

The Pratt Aquatic Center received the Utah Local Government Trust’s Gold Safety Award for their well-maintained facility, lifeguard skills, effective training, and safety.

The award was presented to Aquatic staff at the Tooele City Council meeting on Sept. 21 by Mike Stagg, an inspector with the Utah Local Government Trust that provides insurance for Tooele City.

The Gold Safety Award was given to the Pratt Aquatic Center after an examination of pool practices and procedures was conducted on pool personnel, including management, lifeguards, front desk and water aerobics staff, as part of a review by the Trust.

“They went through a rigorous program that takes into account the safety and security of the entire facility,” Stagg said at the meeting. “I go in with a report in conjunction with the CDC and it looks at every aspect of operations at the pool.”

“They went through the entire facility from the emergency exit signage, to lifeguard skills and response, to administration, to monthly training for staff, to the chemicals in the water and those checks and reports,” Josh DeCola, Aquatic Center superintendent, later told the Transcript. “They also check the back room where all the pumps and boilers are. They went through everything top to bottom.”

After the analysis, the pool is scored from 0 to 100%. Pratt scored 94%.

In the program, there are 32 different towns, service districts, and counties with over 40 swimming pools and bodies of water that are insured by the Utah Local Government Trust. Each site is inspected annually. Pratt scored the second highest on the list. A swimming pool in Price took first place.

“This says a lot to what Josh and his team have been able to accomplish,” Stagg said. “The facility is well run and the lifeguards do a fantastic job.”

“We felt really good about second place as a team,” DeCola said. “It makes us very proud.”

This is the first time the Pratt Aquatic Center has received this award.

Previously, before 2020, the American Red Cross inspected the Aquatic Center and gave out awards for performance.

“I am very proud of our staff for winning this award, because it shows that we are doing effective staff training, and that staff are showing great response to that, and that we have a great team in order to protect, and help the community that recreates here,”DeCola said. “It gives me a good feeling knowing that we received this recognition.”