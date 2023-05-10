Pratt Aquatic Center celebrates 20 years and longtime worker, coach, and volunteer

A celebration was held at the Pratt Aquatic Center in Tooele to mark 20 years since the pool’s opening on Friday, May 5, and celebrate the dedication of the lap pool in the name of Mel Roberts, a long time swim coach, pool employee, and volunteer.

The celebration began at 5 p.m. with a short ceremony highlighting Roberts.

Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn opened the ceremony talking about a city council resolution regarding Roberts from earlier this year.

During the Jan. 4 meeting of the Tooele City Council, Winn presented a resolution asking council members to name the competitive lap pool after Roberts, who had been affiliated in one way or another, whether as a city employee or volunteer, or swim coach at the pool for over 60 years. Members of the council agreed and signed the resolution.

“What I can tell you today with great confidence is there will never be another person who will dedicate that much time to a city, to a pool, to a youth program, and care about it as much as Mel Roberts,” Winn said.

During the ceremony, Roberts told those in attendance stories from his time as a city employee, volunteer, and Tooele High School swim coach.

“I’m proud to be associated with this facility,” he said before telling his stories. “Usually being honored doesn’t happen when you’re alive.”

Roberts mainly told stories about his time coaching and the old, Tooele Memorial Pool

“There was a high dive and it wasn’t very sturdy, so people would jump off of it and hit the air vents,” he said, speaking about the old pool.

Roberts and the mayor unveiled a plaque dedicated to Roberts that will hang on the wall near the lap pool.

Robert’s brother, Charlie, spoke about him.

“I appreciate everything he has done for Tooele swimming,” Charlie said. “He’s always focused on the individual.”

At the end of the ceremony, cake was served and free swimming was offered to members of the community from 5:30-8 p.m.

Roberts began working at the Tooele Memorial Swim Pool as an American Red Cross lifeguard and swim instructor in 1958 at the age of 14, according to information from Tooele City.

He continued his work until he graduated from Tooele High School. During college, he worked part time and during the summers at the pool, until he was certified as an instructor and training specialist in water safety instruction, lifeguarding, and first aid skills from the American Red Cross.

While teaching mathematics in 1970 at Tooele High School, Roberts took a job as the pool manager until the memorial pool closed in 2001. He became supervisor of the Pratt Aquatic Center when it opened in May 2003 and served in that position until 2019. Roberts then stepped down as supervisor and worked as the desk clerk mentoring the new supervisor until his retirement from the city in 2020.

Roberts coached the Tooele High School swim teams for 49 years. During his time as coach, he led the boys’ and girls’ teams to an overall record of 1,016 wins and 218 losses, a 83.4% winning record, according to information from Tooele City. The swimming and diving teams he coached won 11 state championships and 43 regional championships. He won “coach of the year” 11 times and “national coach of the year” for his 2005 girls’ team and his 2010 boys’ team. He also coached six high school all-American swimmers and 42 scholastic all-Americans. In 2009, he was inducted into the National Interscholastic Coaches Association and in 2019, he was inducted into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame.

Before he worked at the pool or coached swimming, Roberts had a love of swimming. On Tooele’s AAU swim team as a youth, Roberts became a junior national champion and record holder, according to information from Tooele City. He earned all-American honors in high school, won seven Utah State gold medals, and was a member of four state championship teams. He also represented Tooele on the University of Utah Ute swim team where he won four Western Athletic Conference first places and qualified for the NCAA championships and the Pan American Games.

Now, Roberts continues to volunteer as coach of the Tooele Masters Swim Team and as a certified official of Utah high school swim meets.

The Pratt Aquatic Center is named in honor of Leigh Pratt, Tooele’s first pool manager and swimming coach who compiled a record of 166 to 9 state championships while coaching at Tooele High School.

The 31,500 square-foot building contains lap lanes, one and three meter diving boards, basketball, a slide, a party room, and a lazy river.

Josh DeCola is the current supervisor.

Prior to the Pratt Aquatic Center, Tooele’s old pool, the “Tooele City Memorial Pool,” was named in honor of local war Veterans. The facility was officially opened on Aug. 14, 1950 and was constructed for $130,000.

The pool was 44-feet wide and 75 feet long, with graduated depth from three to nine feet. It featured a two-sided basketball bank board, two diving boards, and a three-meter metal platform. The pool was originally heated with a coal-fired boiler, but eventually was switched to natural gas, according to information from Tooele City.

When the pool was opened, it was recognized as one of the best around and several major events were held there in the 1950’s and 60’s, including junior and senior national Intermountain AAU swimming and diving championships, Pan American synchronized swimming qualifications, and nine Utah State high school swimming championships.

The Tooele Memorial Pool was closed in March 2001, because it was declared structurally unsound. It was demolished in December of that same year. Construction of a new aquatics center began in May 2002 and was completed a year later. The Pratt Aquatic Center is in the same location as the former pool.