Precipitation totals keep adding up

Tooele City has received above-average precipitation during the past five months, according to weather reports.

Total precipitation from October through February was 8.77 inches. Normal precipitation for those five months is 7.38 inches, according to Ned Bevan, Tooele weather observer for the National Weather Service.

The wet trend should continue for the next two months, he said.

“March is normally the second wettest month next to April as the wettest,” Bevan said.

Total precipitation for February came in at 1.97 inches, compared to a normal level of 1.22 inches.

During the past three months, Tooele received 6.35 inches of precipitation compared 4.52 inches, which is normal precipitation for those three months, added Bevan.

Snowfall, however, for Tooele City was down during February and for the first five months of the weather year.

Snowfall for February measured 11 inches compared to the February normal of 14.1 inches. Normal snowfall for the first five months of the water year came in at 57.5 inches compared to a normal of 67.6 inches.

According to a March 1 climate and water report by the Natural Resources Conservation Service, precipitation in February for Tooele Valley and the West Desert is at 145 percent of average, which brings the seasonal accumulation (Oct-Feb) to 138 percent of average. Soil moisture for Tooele Valley and the West Desert is at 52 percent compared to last year’s 33 percent.

Current Tooele County Snotel readings showed Rocky Basin-Settement Canyon at 118 percent of normal, Mining Fork at 141 percent of normal, and Vernon Creek at 147 percent of normal.

According to climate and weather report, current reservoir capacity at Grantsville Reservoir is at 40 percent compared to 60 percent at this same time last year. Settlement Canyon Reservoir is up to 52 percent, compared to 34 percent last year. And Vernon Reservoir is at 83 percent capacity compared to 73 percent capacity at this time last year.

“There is still one month left in the t in the cases of prior large snowpack years such as 1997, 2005 and 2011 — snow continued to accumulate in the higher elevations well into April and May,” according to the report. “It remains to be seen how this current year will play out. Cold and wet will likely mean the management of extreme flows whereas warm and dry will decrease any flooding potential. Peak flows will very likely be later (in the year) than normal.”

The average high temperature for Tooele City in February was 48.9 degrees and the average low was 29.7 degrees, according to Bevan. Tooele hit a high of 68 degrees on Feb. 9. Tooele did not go below 48 degrees on Feb. 6, and reached a minimum high for the month on Feb. 23 at 33 degrees. The minimum low for Tooele came on Feb. 28 at 14 degrees.