Preliminary plan for 125-home subdivision OK’d by city council

The Tooele City Council approved the preliminary plan for the next five phases of a development in Overlake, which encompass 125-single family homes during its meeting last Wednesday.

The first phase of the development, located near the intersection of 500 W. 2000 North, is already under construction and almost built out, according to Jim Bolser, the city’s director of community development. The additional 125 homes will be built on 30.5 acres of land that is zoned for medium-density residential, with lot sizes ranging from .14 acres to .33 acres.

The remaining phases of the development will be built west of the initial phase, beginning with 31 lots on the north edge of the property. The remaining phases range between 18 and 30 lots.

The initial phase already under construction includes 49 lots and road connections to the second, third, fourth and fifth phases.

The project is compliant with the city standards and was given a unanimous positive recommendation from the city’s planning commission, Bolser said. The land use map in the city’s general plan called for single-family residential housing on the property.

After a brief question about the phasing from City Councilman Dave McCall, the City Council unanimously approved the preliminary plan on a motion by McCall, seconded by City Councilman Brad Pratt. City Councilwoman Melodi Gochis was absent.