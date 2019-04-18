Preliminary plans approved for Grantsville Professional Park

The Grantsville City Council approved preliminary plans for construction of an office building near Main Street during a meeting Wednesday night.

Grantsville Professional Park is the name of the proposed development at 163 South SR-112, which is on the east side of state Route 112 about 700 feet south of Main Street.

The Grantsville Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the preliminary plans for the development after holding a public hearing on March 14.

Scot Hazard, of Eagle Mountain, said he owns 8.72 acres and the first phase of his planned development would cover about 2 acres of the property.

Application documents indicate the office building would measure 20,450-square feet and include eight individual office condominiums.

“We are proposing to split the 8 acres into three lots,” Hazard said at Wednesday’s meeting. One lot would include about 4 acres on the east side of the 8 acres with two lots measuring about 2 acres each along SR-112.

Hazard said he plans to replicate the first building with another building on the property in the future.

The development would include two entrances to the property from SR-112, Hazard said.

“I think this is a great project,” said Councilman Jeff Hutchins. He added that Grantsville residents continue to mention they would like future developments to include a “small-town country charm feel.”

“The public wants to know what these buildings are going to look like. Once we establish that in our General Plan, we can remind developers of that look and feel,” Hutchins said.

He added that the new Grantsville Library is a beautiful building, but does not portray a small-town country charm feel.

“I’m not saying I’m in favor one way or the other,” Hutchins said. “All I’m saying is there has been a lot of discussion about this with the General Plan.”

Councilwoman Jewell Allen said the General Plan will provide tools for the Council in working with developers in the future.

In regard to how buildings look, Councilman Scott Stice said: “I don’t think everything should look the same.”

Allen made a motion to approve preliminary plans for creation of the building lots for professional buildings. The motion was seconded by Krista Sparks. All council members voted to approve the preliminary plan.

The City Council also approved an amendment to its commercial planned unit development ordinance to require 10% open space.

Stice said development agreements should be flexible depending on the nature of the business, and at times the agreements could require more or less than the 10 percent open space.

The City Council also approved a contract with Tooele County Dispatch Service for $120,081 for dispatch services from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

Mayor Brent Marshall said it was an increase of 50 cents per call from the previous contract.