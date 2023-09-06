Are you prepared?

During National Preparedness Month in September, residents can make sure they are ready for a variation of natural disasters and emergencies.

This year’s ready.gov campaign theme is “Take Control in 1, 2, 3.” The campaign focuses on preparing older adults for disasters, as older adults are at a greater risk during natural disasters and emergencies, especially those who live alone, are low-income, have disabilities, or live in rural areas.

“We really want to assess how prepared the elderly and those with disabilities are and make a plan,” Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele County emergency preparedness director said. “You always see people who didn’t make a plan in advance and had to deal with the situation when they would have been better off if they had prepared during preparedness month or during all 12 months.”

This year the campaign emphasizes preparing medication for emergencies and helping the elderly and those with disabilities to have their medications ready to go.

“Make sure you have an ample supply of medication, because when an emergency or disaster hits, you may not be able to get a refill right away,” Whitehouse said. “Have a one-to-three-month supply of medication. You need to be able to access those medications quickly and take them with you.”

This year’s campaign also encourages people to have supplies ready for their pets during an emergency.

“Make sure you will be able to maintain your pet,” Whitehouse said. “Have name tags, animal licenses, collars, leashes, and anything else you need to take your pet with you.”

Each year during September, residents are encouraged to put together a 105-hour emergency kit with water, food with a long shelf life, a battery run radio, replacement batteries, flashlights, clothing, sleeping bags, tents, games or toys for small children, and recharging cords for their devices.

“We used to think that things would be restored within 72 hours, but what we are seeing now is it usually takes a minimum of five days before significant services are restored,” Whitehouse explained. “If it happens sooner than that, that’s great, but we want people to be prepared for longer than that.”

Residents should also have vital records and any keepsakes they can’t live without in their emergency bags.

“Ask yourself how you can evacuate your home as fast as possible and what are some of the most important items I would need to take with me if I need to evacuate? We want people to put these things together beforehand,” Whitehouse said.

Another aspect of preparedness is making a plan with family members of where to meet and how to let others who don’t live in your home know you are safe.

“We want them to develop an effective communication plan,” Whitehouse said.

Over 75% of the adult population leaves Tooele County for work each day. This means residents who travel for work should have a conversation with children who are home about what they should do in an emergency.

Residents should be prepared for fires, floods, earthquakes, high winds, and other severe weather events.

To learn more about emergencies, download the Safe UT phone application or visit tooeleready.org.