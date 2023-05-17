Prepping for wildfire

North Tooele Fire District officials are beginning to prepare for the upcoming wildfire season by educating the public and watching common areas where fires may take place.

The wildfire season occurs during the summer months, but may be delayed a little bit this year.

“We are coming up on the drier months,” Jon Smith, public information officer at the North Tooele Fire District said. “Because of the amount of moisture we have received, a lot of people think we won’t be having a busy year for wildland fires and nothing could be further from the truth. We are going to see a later season this year, because of how green the vegetation is this year, but the more you water vegetation, the more it grows … We are going to be getting a lot of dry, standing vegetation and waist high grass that will dry out as we get into the hot summer months.”

Wildfires are usually human caused, according to Smith.

The biggest cause of wildfires are campfires that have not been put out correctly. Fires are also caused by hot brakes on roadways, dragging chains, throwing cigarettes out of vehicles, exploding targets, and illegal fireworks.

“As we get closer to Memorial Day weekend and people start recreating and going out into wildland areas, we are going to start seeing an increased fire threat,” Smith said. “We are asking people to be cautious and if they are out using their public lands, to be fire aware.”

To mitigate wildfire risk, North Tooele fire officials will keep an eye on power poles, watch train tracks for sparks and potential fire risks, and make sure homes and businesses are safe.

They are asking homeowners who live in North Tooele jurisdiction to clean up their properties as part of this year’s “chipper days,” a program put in place to encourage residents to remove dead vegetation from their yards.

Residents should be prepared by removing vegetation before May 30.

“This will give the public a chance to remove all dead vegetation from their property and have us come to your home, and dispose of it free of charge,” Smith explained.

Those interested in participating should remove all dead vegetation, especially that 10 feet or closer to a home or structure, thin trees, remove limbs of trees within four to six inches of the ground, and remove all other flammable materials near structures or homes.

After they are done, residents will be able to leave debris on the side of the road near their home by May 30 and firefighters from North Tooele Fire District will come by and remove it. Those participating should call 435-882-6730 or email Kaylee.moya@ntfd.us to register for pickup.

To view qualifications related to how limbs and debris should be stacked on the side of the road, please visit the North Tooele Fire District Facebook page or ntfd.us.

No non-natural vegetation will be accepted.

“We are very grateful for the public who participate in chipper days,” Smith said. “We appreciate everyone getting out in front of these fires. The best way to fight a fire is to prevent a fire.”

Residents can also help prevent wildfires near their homes by removing propane tanks that are 25 feet or closer to a home or structure.

North Tooele Fire officials have recently started holding town hall meetings once a month where the public can ask questions and engage fire officials in conversations. The first meeting took place on April 20 at the Stansbury fire station. The second meeting took place on May 9 at the Lakepoint fire station.

During the May 9 meeting, fire officials talked to community members about what happens when they dial “911”, gathered opinions about what fire officials should do within one to five years to improve the North Tooele Fire District, and spoke to them about wildfire prevention.

“This was an opportunity for us to let the community members come and see in person who we are, what we do, what our capabilities are, and so we could get opinions from the community,” Smith said.

The date of the next town hall meeting has not yet been determined. Visit the North Tooele Fire District’s Facebook page for updates.