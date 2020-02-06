The Presidential Primary Election is just around the corner on March 3, which means ballots should be in your mailbox starting next week.

Just a reminder: the only ballots available in this election are Democratic and Republican. All unaffiliated voters should have received a form in the mail asking them if they wanted to vote in this election and indicating how to proceed. I hope the adjacent chart helps.

Who can vote on which ballots in the Presidential Primary at Voter Assistance Centers

Please remember that primary elections are used by political parties to determine who will represent them on the ballot in the November election. Eligibility rules for primary elections are set by political parties and not by our office. You can only vote one type of ballot for each election.

The following candidates have filed to gather signatures for open positions in this year’s elections: State Representative #68 – Merrill Nelson, Republican; County Council District #1 – Shawn Milne, Republican; County Council District #1 – Sarah M. Patino, Republican; County Council District #3 – Tye Hoffman, Republican; County Council District #3 – Steven C. Pruden, Republican; County Council District #4 – Jared Hamner, Republican; and County Treasurer – Mike J. Jensen, Republican.

Candidate filing will take place March 13-19 (weekdays). For more information on candidate filing and gathering signatures, please follow this path: tooeleco.org – your government – Clerk – elections and voter information – Candidates (for candidate signature gathering information) or Election Information (for filing information and amounts).

If you have any questions, please contact me at mgillette@tooeleco.org or 435-843-3148.

Marilyn Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk.