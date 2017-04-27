Prevalent drug abuse problem results in free syringe service

Jenifer Dove-Cornish wants to help people in Tooele who suffer from drug addiction to avoid further health complications by providing them with clean hypodermic syringes while properly disposing of used ones.

She visits with dozens of Tooele area people on Tuesday afternoons to make the exchanges at no cost to participants.

“My delivery service is the first in the state, also in the country,” Dove-Cornish said. “I’m the only person who conducts mobile delivery.”

In 2016, the Utah Legislature followed several other states and passed legislation making syringe exchange services legal in Utah. The bill was signed by the governor but no funding was attached to the bill.

The non-profit group, Utah Harm Reduction Coalition, started a needle exchange program last December. Harm reduction groups are formed to set up strategies and ideas aimed at reducing negative consequences associated with drug abuse.

“Our mission is to provide education for drug users throughout the state,” said Mindy Vincent, executive director of UHRC. “We provide people with resources and links to help them with treatment. We want to be there for them in the long-term.”

She added, “One of our purposes is to prevent the spread of disease. Tooele has been known for a high amount of drug use. Syringe exchange is not very costly. We run the program on donations and grants. Hopefully, we’ll end up with some state funding.”

In 2015, 127 Utahns died from illicit opioid overdoses such as heroin, according to the Utah Department of Health. Eight of those deaths in 2015 occurred in Tooele County.

Scott Rounds, emergency director at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele, reported during an opioid seminar in February that the hospital used Naloxone 200 times in 2016 to treat drug overdose.

At that same seminar, Tooele Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma reported that Tooele ranked fourth in the state in opioid overdoses, while Dr. Jennifer Plumb, program director for Utah Naloxone, said 80 percent of heroin users started with prescription drugs. She said Utah ranked seventh in the nation for percentage of drug overdose deaths for 2013 through 2015.

All of which underscores why the Tooele County Health Department wants to see the needle exchange delivery system in the county succeed.

“We have met with the Utah Harm Reduction Coalition and provided them with resources in our community,” said Amy Bate, the county health department’s public information officer. “Public health does support the practice of needle exchange because it helps to prevent and reduce the spread of HIV and Hepatitis C and gives people community resources for those seeking help.”

Currently, the coalition makes needle exchanges in Salt Lake City between 200 and 300 South on 500 West two days a week. It also serves Wasatch County and plans to start programs in Utah and Weber counties.

The delivery system and service is firmly established in Tooele County with help from Dove-Cornish.

“Right now I’m working with about 50-60 people in Tooele; I get new clients every week,” she said. “I was commuting, but I now am living in Tooele. I run the outreach on Tuesdays from 1-7 p.m., but I will pick up for disposal any day of the week. People usually text me, and sometimes I call them to remind them when it’s Tuesday.”

She said Hepatitis C is easily contracted.

“It lives outside the body for up to 63 days. It’s nothing to mess around with,” Dove-Cornish said. “You have no side effects until years and years after you’ve contracted the illness.”

The Tooele resident also is a certified peer support specialist and works in the mental health field.

“I want to work to change the way we isolate and exclude addicts,” she said. “The more we positively support everyone, including addicts, the better recovery outcomes we will have.”

Vincent sited statistics from the state health department that showed the Hepatitis C Virus is prevalent in Utah with more than 51.1 cases per 100,000 population in 2016. That number is up 37 percent from 2015.

Vincent also referred to the opiate epidemic in the United States and Utah.

“From 2000 to 2014, Utah has seen a 400 percent rise in deaths resulting from opioid medication use and misuse,” Vincent wrote in a research paper. “We also supply Naloxone to help in case of drug overdose.”

To contact Dove-Cornish text 210-870-7512. To reach UHRC call 801-923-5530.