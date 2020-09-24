Prevention has a new home 

Prevention Services team moves to County Health Department ♦

Underage substance and suicide prevention services will now be provided through the Tooele County Health Department instead of Valley Behavioral Health.

Prevention services have been provided through Valley Behavioral Health for the past several years, according to Amy Bate with the Health Department.

Changes are taking place due to county wide changes with mental health and human services, according to Bate.

Prevention coordinator, Peter Clegg, moved from Valley Behavioral to the Tooele County Health Department. It has been bittersweet to be leaving his former workplace, but his team’s commitment to the community is stronger than ever, he said.

“We are thrilled to continue the good work we were doing previously at Valley Behavioral Health,” Clegg said.

The Prevention Services team intends to continue to support their existing professional partnerships with Communities that Care, the Tooele County School District, Life’s Worth Living Foundation, and others, according to Bate.

Prevention Services also plan to utilize the resources of the Health Department to create new partnerships throughout the county and state to carry out evidence-based programs and practices to reduce underage drinking, substance abuse, and suicide, Bate said.

“Evidence-based work drives everything we do,” said Kevin Neff, a prevention specialist.

The team will provide community-driven prevention coalitions in the county, including Wendover.

The team will also offer “Prime for Life” classes, a risk reduction and alcohol education course for those who may not need outpatient treatment, but are making high risk alcohol or drug choices, according to Bate.

Along with these services the team will offer QPR training, mental health first aid, and a Working Minds class, among others.

For more information about these services or to schedule a training for your business, class, or place of worship, or to find out how you can participate in one or more of the coalitions, email preventionservices@tooelehealth.org or call 435-277-2380.