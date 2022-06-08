Primary ballots are mailed

If you’re registered as a Republican or live in Lake Point City ♦

Your ballot is in the mail, if you are registered as a Republican or live in Lake Point.

Tooele County contracts with a company in Arizona to print and mail ballots. The ballots for the June 28, 2022 primary were delivered to a post office in Arizona on Monday, June 6.

Tracy Shaw, Tooele County clerk, estimates the ballots should show up in mailboxes in Tooele County around Thursday or Friday.

For this primary the only contested are for Republicans in Utah House District 29 to choose a general election candidate between Bridger Bolinder and Mark Huntsman.

Statewide, Republicans will also select candidates for the U.S. Senate — Becky Edwards, Ally Isom or Mike Lee and U.S. House District 2 — Chris Stewart or Erin Rider.

Almost incorporated Lake Point City will also hold a primary to whittle down their selections for their first city council.

If you don’t get a ballot in the mail, check your voter information at vote.utah.gov. and see if you are registered as affiliated with the Republican Party or are in Lake Point City.

Voters that are not registered as affiliated with another political party may change their affiliation to the Republican Party and vote in the June 28 Republican primary.

If you are registered as affiliated with another party, it is too late to change your affiliation to vote in the Republican primary. Under new legislation passed by the state legislature, voters already affiliated with a party that want to change their affiliation must do so by March 31 to vote in the 2022 primary.

Also, for 2023, new legislation requires that ballots must be mailed from within the state. Shaw said she has been already working on that and plans to have ballots mailed from within the state for the 2022 general election.

And one more new thing for the primary, voters can register on the Tooele County Clerk’s website at tooeleco.org under “Elections” to use “ballottrax” to track the progress of your ballot.