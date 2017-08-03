Primary election candidates will spar next week

Chamber to host ‘Meet the Candidates’ nights for Tooele and Grantsville cities ♦

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce is hosting Meet the Candidates nights for Tooele and Grantsville cities’ primary election candidates.

The candidate meeting for Tooele City will be at the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce building in Tooele City on Aug. 8 at 7 p.m.

The Grantsville candidates meeting is tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Grantsville City Library. Chamber officials are waiting for confirmation from Grantsville candidates as of press time.

The public is welcome to attend both events, according to Jared Hamner, executive director of the chamber.

“At the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce, we have had a long standing policy of not endorsing any candidates,” Hamner said. “But what we will and have done is create opportunities or events for candidates to get in front of the businesses and people to showcase who they are and what they bring to the table as an elected official.”

Each meeting will feature time for candidates to briefly introduce themselves, followed by a moderated question and answer session. Tim Gillie of the Tooele Transcript Bulletin will moderate both candidate meetings.

The public may submit written questions at each event, or send questions to Chris Sloan prior to the event by email at chrisgroup1@gmail.com.

Sloan, who is organizing both events for the chamber, anticipates most candidates will be available to greet the public after each event.

The chamber will broadcast the meetings live on Facebook’s Tooele County 411, according to Sloan.

The primary election is on Aug. 15 but early voting started on Aug. 1 and absentee ballots have already been mailed out, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.

In Tooele City the candidates for mayor are: Dave McCall, Steve Pruden and Debbie Winn.

The Tooele City Council candidates are: Melodi Gochis, Raja Ratnayake, Scott Wardle, Rusty Thomas and Jeff Saunders.

Grantsville City’s primary mayoral candidates are: Mike Colson, Brent Marshall and Todd Stewart.

The Grantsville City Council candidates are: Megan Baker, Shawn Bennett, Derek Dalton, Jason Smith, Scott Stice and Tom Tripp.

“There’s a lot of focus on national politics right now,” said Sloan. “But county and municipal elections can change our daily lives.”

The chamber of commerce is located at 154 S. Main Street in Tooele City and the Grantsville City Library is located at 42 N. Bowery Street in Grantsville.