Primary election night results

Wimmer keeps sheriff job ♦

Paul Wimmer will hold on to his Tooele County sheriff job for four more years.

Unofficial election results posted by Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette on election night show Wimmer with 67.4 percent of the votes. His opponent, Dean Adams, carried 32.6 percent of the votes.

Unless a write-in candidate emerges, Wimmer will advance to the general election unopposed because no other party nominated a candidate for Tooele County Sheriff.

Election night results show 6,031 ballots were cast out of 12,593 potential Republican voters, for a turn out of 47.9 percent. Four years ago the voter turnout for the primary was 12.4 percent, according to Gillette.

Not included in the election night vote tally are 303 provisional ballots. The county clerk’s office will validate those ballots over the next two weeks and count those that are eligible.

The final vote will be certified on July 10. That final count will include all mail in ballots that arrive at the clerk’s office by July 10 that were postmarked no later than June 25, the day before the election.

In other county races Tom Tripp, with 55.3 percent of the vote, will be the Republican nominee for County Commission Seat A. Kendall Thomas, with 56.4 percent of the vote, is the Republican choice for County Commission Seat B.

Alison McCoy with 63.2 percent of the vote will be the Republican candidate for county auditor.