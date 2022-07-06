Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

Primary election results

2022 primary resultsHere are the preliminary primary election results as of July 1, 2022.

Mike Lee did better in Tooele County than statewide, pulling down 69.0% of the vote in Tooele County compared to 61.9% statewide.

Lee now faces unaffiliated candidate Evan McMullin and Libertarian James Hansen in the General Election.

In the U.S. House District #2 primary, Chris Stewart carried Tooele County with 77.6% of the vote. Throughout the entire district Stewart holds 72.6% of the votes.

Bridger Bolinder of Grantsville appears to be the Republican Party pick to replace Merrill Nelson in the state Legislature. Bolinder received 75.3% of the vote from Tooele County and 60.6% from all of House District 29, which also includes Millard and part of Juab counties.

Bolinder will compete with United Utah candidate Kirk Pearson from Lake Point and Democratic Party candidate Chris Dyer from Stansbury Park in the General Election.

In Lake Point, the top six vote-getters from the three year seats and the top four vote-getters from the one year seats will advance to the General Election.

The final canvass of the election was scheduled for 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

 

