Primary election results posted on Facebook

Polls closed for the Republican Party primary election at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

Preliminary results can be seen on the Tooele Transcript Facebook page.

For this primary the only contested were for Republicans in Utah House District 29 to choose a general election candidate between Bridger Bolinder and Mark Huntsman.

Statewide, Republicans will also select candidates for the U.S. Senate — Becky Edwards, Ally Isom or Mike Lee and U.S. House District 2 — Chris Stewart or Erin Rider.

Lake Point City also held a primary to whittle down their selections for their first city council.

Only Lake Point residents and voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party were mailed ballots.

Voters can register on the Tooele County Clerk’s website at tooeleco.org under “Elections” to use “ballottrax” to track the progress of your ballot.