Primary voter turnout shows strong results

Vote-by-mail brought in over 5,000 ballots for 40.4-percent turnout so far ♦

In Tooele County’s first all vote by mail election, the number of ballots returned by mail has already outpaced votes cast in the same election cycle four years ago, according to Tooele County Clerk Marilyn Gillette.

Before polls opened today, Gillette had received 5,163 vote-by-mail ballots out of 12,764 ballots that were mailed out, she said.

That’s a 40.4-percent voter turnout compared to 12.4 percent for the 2014 primary.

“‘I’ve heard a lot of good comments from people that like mail-in voting,”‘ Gillette said. “‘We’ve had a large number of people that have used the drop boxes to return their ballots.”‘

Gillette placed drop boxes for ballots, where ballots could be deposited without a stamp, at the Tooele County Building, Tooele City Hall, Grantsville City hall, and the Stansbury Village Shopping Center.

She will pick up ballots placed in the boxes until 8 p.m. today.

Ballots may also be dropped off at a poll location tonight.

Yesterday was the last day to drop a ballot in a mailbox. To be counted, a ballot must be postmarked no later than the day before the election.

Poll locations opened at from 7 a.m. today and will close at 8 p.m.

The poll locations are: Middle Canyon Elementary School, 751 E. 1000 North in Tooele City; Grantsville Fire Station, 26 N. Center Street in Grantsville; Stansbury High School, 5300 N. Aberdeen Lane in Stansbury Park; and at the Tooele County building, 47 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

To vote in person at a poll today, voters will be given a paper ballot to mark that looks just like the one they received in the mail, according to Gillette.

However, in order to receive a ballot at a poll, voters must surrender the ballot they were mailed — otherwise they must cast a provisional ballot, Gillette said.

The Republican Party is the only party that needed to hold a primary this year. Only voters registered as affiliated with the Republican Party, or voters unaffiliated with any party who are willing to fill out a form at a poll today and become affiliated with the Republican Party, may vote.

Driving the record primary voter turnout is not only the new vote-by-mail, but also several contested primary races, according to Gillette.

With no other parties putting forward a candidate for Tooele County Sheriff, it looks like the winner of the Republican Primary for sheriff, either Paul Wimmer or Dean Adams, will be the the next sheriff.

There are also two Republican candidates each for Tooele County Commission seats A and B, and for Tooele County Auditor.

All ballots that have been mailed in, dropped off, or cast at polls today, will be counted tonight, Gillette said.

Ballots that arrive by mail at the clerk’s office by July 10 and postmarked by June 25 will be included in the final vote, which is expected to be approved when the Tooele County Commission meets as the Board of Canvassers on July 10, according to Gillette.