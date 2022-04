I found the placement of the picture and article on the front page of the April 6 paper to be sadly ironic. There was a picture of a young girl wakeboarding on the private, man-made artificial lake at The Pier in Stansbury. Just below was an article about the extreme drought we are currently experiencing. It caused me to think that, perhaps, there is a better use for this very scarce and precious resource, water, than as a backdrop for “lakefront” homes in this desert.

Leanne Bedell

Erda