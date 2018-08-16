Private ski lake development to open in Stansbury Park

36 homes planned for boat-less 14-acre ski lake ♦

A new development at Stansbury Park will soon sprout 17 homes on a 14-acre man-made lake north of Village Boulevard.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved preliminary plat phases I and II of The Pier at Stansbury Park during its meeting Tuesday night at the County building. It also approved the final plat for phase I.

The Pier at Stansbury Park will be a private community with a total of 36 lots, a 14-acre ski lake, and a community park. It sits on a rectangular shaped 38 acres of property south of an Ivory Homes’ Sagewood Village development on Village Boulevard in Stansbury Park.

A new road, Pier Place, runs the length of the property from the entrance on the northeast end and terminates with a turn around on the west end.

The plans for phase II include a secondary access through the Ivory property to the north of Pier Place.

The lake and park will be privately owned and maintained by a homeowners association, according to Joe White, the developer.

The lake will be approximately 2,200 feet long and 275 feet wide.

Motorized boats will not be allowed on the lake; instead a motorized cable system will pull wakeboard riders.

There will also be canoeing and swimming in the lake, according to White.

White estimated excavation work on the lake will be complete in two months and it will take around another two months for the lake to fill with water, he said.

In response to a question about the source of water for the lake, planning commission chairman Lynn Butterfield assured the members of the public at the meeting that White owned enough water rights for the lake.

White also explained that run-off from the development would pass through a unique filtration system, removing oil and other contaminants before ending up in the lake.

The outlet for the lake will be on its west end. It will empty into an already existing drainage ditch, White said.

The Pier is not part of the Stansbury Service Agency. White said he has had discussions with representatives of the service agency about annexing into the agency. White said he is concerned about paying impact fees because a portion of the fees usually come back to be used for a facility within the development. As a private development there would be no service agency facilities in the development.

Brenda Spearman, Stansbury Service Agency board member, said she was concerned that because the development is being marketed as part of Stansbury Park, and because of its location, residents of The Pier will use the service agency’s facilities within Stansbury Park.