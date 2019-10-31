Private well damaged in Erda brush fire Wednesday

Fire started by welder constructing a metal fence ♦

A welder’s torch caused a fire in Erda Wednesday that burned land and damaged a private well, a fire official said.

Firefighters with North Tooele Fire District and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands responded to the brush fire at Gundersen Circle.

NTFD received the fire call at 2:21 p.m. and arrived on scene shortly afterward, taking control of the fire in under 20 minutes, said NTFD fire chief Randy Willden. The Grantsville Fire Department was en route to assist, but was called off when the fire was determined to be less severe than anticipated.

A welder fabricating a metal fence around the perimeter of a home under construction was the cause of the fire, Willden said.

“When crews arrived, the contractor next door was driving around the perimeter of the fire with their [utility vehicle] attempting to create a fire break for us,” Willden said.

“The fire was started by the welder of the property. They were installing a metal rail fence all the way around 5 acres,” he said. “They were welding at the southwest corner of the property and it looks like the fire started at the base of one of the fence posts.”

Approximately a quarter-acre of land burned and a private water wellhead was damaged in the fire, according to Willden.

“The most significant damage occurred to the next-door property owner’s wellhead and so they’re currently without water so they’re working to get that resolved,” Willden said. “The fire melted the plastic pipe on a pump and it blew off so water was coming out of the wellhead.”

Willden emphasized the danger that fire hazards pose even in winter months.

“This grass doesn’t absorb moisture,” he said. “Unless it’s completely covered in snow, it’s most likely going to burn and people need to remain cognizant in the county of fire hazards even in these colder temperatures.”