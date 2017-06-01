Professional Porsche racers set for UMC track this weekend

Professional Porsche racers will run on the track at Utah Motorsports Campus this weekend.

The Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA, a professional racing series featuring Porsche cars, will make its first of two 2017 visits to Utah Motorsports Campus this weekend. The action starts Friday.

In addition to the professional Porsche racing, the Intermountain Region of the Porsche Club of America will conduct driver-training sessions on the UMC track this weekend, according to John Gardner, public relations director for UMC.

The Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA features classes for both the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup and Cayman GT4 cars, and is renowned for its close racing.

The series serves as both a training ground for up-and-coming racers as well as a racing home for experienced drivers, Gardner said.

There will be a local entry in the series, a GT3 Cup car from UMC-based Air Power Racing.

The series will be on track Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Admission on Friday is free to everyone.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday are priced at $5 per day for adults, with kids 12 and under free. RV parking is available as well.

On Saturday, practice is scheduled for 9:50 a.m., followed by qualifying at 1:10 p.m. and a race at 3:45 p.m.

Sunday’s schedule includes practice at 8:35 a.m., with qualifying at 11:05 a.m. and the final race of the weekend at 1:10 p.m.

The Fast Track Café will be open for lunch both days and the Rodizio Grill will be open for dinner on Friday and Saturday nights, as well as Sunday brunch.

The Pirelli GT3 Cup Trophy USA will return to UMC over the weekend of Aug. 11-13, when it will share the track with the Pirelli World Challenge Championship.

For additional information regarding Utah Motorsports Campus, call 435-277-8000 or visit the track’s website at www.UtahMotorsportsCampus.com.