Program readies to close 200 abandoned mines at Gold Hill

Exploring abandoned mines sounds adventurous, but it can also be deadly.

For that reason, the Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining Abandoned Mine Reclamation (AMR) program plans to close 200 mine openings in the remote southwest corner of Tooele County this spring.

The land is known as the Clifton Hills area and covers 29,485 acres or 46 square miles. Most of the mine shafts are shallow at 20- to 60-feet deep.

The mines are located on lands owned by the Bureau of Land Management, and Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration, and private holdings, according to AMR project manager Chris Rohrer.

“We are coordinating with landowners to select acceptable methods including back-filling, masonry walls and rebar grates,” Rohrer said.

“Over the years there have been several accidents nationwide involving open mines since our program started in 1982,” he added. “Nationwide, there have been 11 fatalities since 1982 and several injuries. Back in 1971 there was a fatality in the Gold Hill area.”

The most recent fatality in Utah occurred in Warner Valley, about 13 miles southeast of St. George. A 70-year-old man was found dead about 100 feet down a mine shaft, according to the United States Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration. News reports indicated he had been looking for silver and gold in the abandoned shaft.

Rohrer said abandoned mine openings can be intriguing to people. However, they can be dangerous due to unstable materials, hazardous gasses and explosives. The AMR program works to protect the public from dangers of old-mine openings by sealing off access.

“The legislation that motivated the closure of mines originally was meant to close and clean up coal mines, and the department still does that,” Rohrer said. “But these mines were hard-rock metal mines out by Gold Hill where they processed gold, silver, lead and zinc. There also is arsenic out there. Our main purpose is public safety.”

He said there are no active mining operations in the area, but there is still interest and a few mining proposals in the works.

“Definitely, there are several interested parties wanting to work mines out there,” Rohrer said.

In addition to back-filling, masonry walls and rebar grates, contractors use a foam product to block passage ways.

“We buy it in 55-gallon drums and pour it down the holes and it sets up hard,” Rohrer said. About eight to 10 workers will do the project — typically two crews of four workers that includes two on the ground with one equipment operator and one supervisor, he added.

“We have a few larger shafts, but most of these holes are relatively shallow at 20 to 60 feet, big enough to be hazardous,” Rohrer said. “Typically, it costs about $2,000 on average to close a shaft.”

Overall cost for the project is $400,000, he said.

“Some of these mines are on private property and we’re in the process of obtaining landowner consent,” Rohrer said. “We have one person on staff working full-time on this project getting consent of all the owners.”

“We’ve closed a lot of mines in the Stockton area and northeast of Stockton,” he added. “We actually did a project 10 years ago out in the Gold Hill area.”

The AMR staff is seeking public input through Jan. 20 to identify areas of concern or issues to consider during the planning phase of the project. The public may submit comments to chrisrohrer@utah.gov or request a public meeting.

After a period of public input, the project should begin in the spring.

“My guess is that it will take about three months to gather information and we’ll be out there on the ground around April,” Rohrer said.