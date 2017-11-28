Project Thanksgiving a success

Over 1,000 meals were prepared, packaged and delivered on Thanksgiving Day to less fortunate residents in Tooele County through a joint effort by volunteers and Tooele Denny’s restaurant. Days before Thanksgiving, volunteers began to make the food. Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts cut and packaged individual slices of pumpkin pie and salads. On Thanksgiving morning, volunteers made mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, gravy, and sliced roast turkey.

An assembly line was created in the back of the Tooele Denny’s and as the hot meals were put together hundreds of volunteers lined up to deliver the meals.