  • Krissie Summerhays helps prepare meals for approximately 1,000 Tooele County residents on Thanksgiving.
  • Mike Fields helps prepare meals. Fields has volunteered with the project for 12 years.
  • Steven, Ryan, Hailey and Caitlynn Langford take bags containing Thanksgiving dinners to deliver to less fortunate families as part of the Tooele Denny’s Project Thanksgiving.
  • Lauren Johnson volunteers on Thanksgiving morning.
  • Volunteers line up to pick up meals to deliver as part of the Tooele Denny’s Project Thanksgiving. The annual project delivered over 1,000 meals to less fortunate residents in Tooele, Grantsville and Stansbury Park.

November 28, 2017
Project Thanksgiving a success

Over 1,000 meals were prepared, packaged and delivered on Thanksgiving Day to less fortunate residents in Tooele County through a joint effort by volunteers and Tooele Denny’s restaurant. Days before Thanksgiving, volunteers began to make the food. Local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts cut and packaged individual slices of pumpkin pie and salads. On Thanksgiving morning, volunteers made mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, gravy, and sliced roast turkey.

An assembly line was created in the back of the Tooele Denny’s and as the hot meals were put together hundreds of volunteers lined up to deliver the meals.

