Projected cost of underpass at SR-138 gives board pause

The Stansbury Park Service Agency is reviewing its options after a revised cost estimate for the state Route 138 underpass came in higher than anticipated.

SPSA manager Randall Flynn said Logan-based Triton Engineering completed a survey and initial design on the concrete underpass, including an estimated $898,000 price tag for the project. The estimated cost includes a 20-percent contingency.

The service agency expected the project to cost about $500,000 to $600,000 and was seeking additional funding to offset the expense.

One potential funding source is off the table this year, as the underpass project did not receive Utah Department of Transportation’s Transportation Alternatives Program funds, according to Flynn. He said 22 projects around the state applied for TAP funding and only six received funds.

UDOT had increased the maximum TAP funding per project from $100,000 to $250,000 this year after carrying over unused funds from previous years, Flynn said.

Board Member Glen Oscarson questioned the cost estimate, which listed cost of structures at $500,000 when a prefab concrete company told the board the box culvert would cost about $80,000 to complete. Flynn said the cost included the box culvert, fan walls on either side and a retaining wall.

SPSA board chairman Neil Smart said the service agency should reach out to the Tooele County School District, as well as county and state governments, to see if additional funds can be secured for the project. Flynn said Triton Engineering would reach out to Utah Transportation Authority to see if the underpass qualified for funding.

Flynn previously said the service agency can use impact fees to pay for the project. The service agency currently has $1.5 million in impact fees on hand and is expected to collect $2.2 million more from currently planned development in the coming years.

“I’d love to see that put in and I think the beauty of it is it comes from impact fees from people that will be directly affected by it,” said board member Rod Thompson.

The service agency board agreed to hold off on a decision to continue with construction plans for the underpass until after the Tooele County Active Transportation Plan meeting on Sept. 7 at 5 p.m. in the Stansbury Park Clubhouse.