Promise made, promise kept: Thank you Tooele City

This letter is to express appreciation to Mayor Debbie Winn and the City Council.

400 West that runs along the West side of Overlake has been a terrible weed patch for years. Finishing it was held up due to litigation with the builders of Overlake. Last year Mayor Winn stated that they would be cleaning that area up and landscaping. With all the problems that have arisen this year due to the Covid-19 outbreak, I was concerned that the project might be put on the back burner for a while.

I was so surprised to see that the city not only started the project, but completed it as promised this year. Thank you Mayor Winn for keeping your word. It’s such a pleasure to walk and drive along 400 West now.

Kari Scribner

Overlake