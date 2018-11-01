Prop 6 opponents outspend proponents almost 11 to 1

One $17,500 donation reported by No Prop 6 group ♦

The campaign against the proposition to change Tooele County’s form of government has outspent the proponents of Prop 6 by $11,004 to $1,388 as of Oct. 30 campaign finance reports filed with the lieutenant governor’s office.

The No Prop 6 political issues committee has received one single donation of $17,500 from the Hogan Brothers, Inc., according to their report filed with the lieutenant governor’s office.

State records lists Leland Hogan as president of Hogan Brother’s, Inc, Bill Hogan as the vice president, and Joyce Hogan as secretary. No other officers or directors are listed. The Hogan’s live in South Rim.

Last week Bill Hogan confirmed that Hogan Brother’s made a contribution to the No Prop 6 group.

“My brother and I have both served in different positions in the county,” Bill Hogan said. “I served on a five-member school board and my brother served on the three-member county commission. We both think that the three-member commission is effective and gets things done. The Prop 6 proposal will not be as effective and is just going to cost more money. So we made a contribution to support what we believe.That’s legal and there is no corruption. I don’t have any business with the county.”

The No Prop 6 group reported on its Oct. 30 campaign finance report that it had spent $11,004 on its campaign against Prop 6.

Expenses listed on the No Prop 6 group’s Oct. 30 report include: $4,056 for Vision Graphics for communications and signage; $2,000 for Idea Factory for website management, design and related services; $1,968 for Bee Creative for printing along with an additional $166 for Bee Creative for T-shirt printing; a combined total of $1,575 for Facebook advertising, $740 for Tooele Transcript Bulletin for ad publishing; and $500 for X-Factor Strategic Communications for strategic advice.

X-Factor Strategic Communications, headed by president and founder Muriel Xochimitl, has contracted with Deseret UAS for communications services.

The Tooele County Prop 6 political issues committee has received cash donations from 14 different Tooele County residents totaling $1,766, according to its Oct. 30 campaign finance report.

It also reported three in-kind donations: $750 from Rick Pollock’s 435 Design for website design, $100 from Brandon Clark for a newspaper ad, and $34.87 from Evelyn Mitchell for donated copies.

Cash donations range from $5 to $500.

The $500 donation was from Richard Mitchell, chairman of the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee.

Other contributions to the Tooele County Prop 6 group of $100 or more include a donation of $201 from Ken Aldridge of Erda, two donations of $200 each from Robert Clausing of Lake Point and Brenda Faddis of Stansbury Park, and two donations of $100 each from Maria Sweeten of Erda and Samantha Burila of Stansbury Park.

Clausing, Faddis and Sweeten all served on the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee.