Prop #6 spawns donations and political groups for and against

Follow the money.

That’s the catch phrase made popular by the movie, “All the President’s Men,” which chronicles the efforts of two journalists who investigated the Watergate scandal.

In Utah, campaign finance reports submitted by candidates and political action groups help the public to follow the money behind issues and candidates on the ballot.

Tooele County’s Proposition 6, the proposal to change the county’s form of government, has spawned the organization of two political issues committees.

A group named “No Prop 6 (aka No Prop 6 Tooele)” and another group named “Tooele County Prop 6 (aka Prop 6)” have registered with the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s office.

The No Prop 6 group currently lists no contributors on its temporary Received Contribution Report listed on the state website, disclosures.utah.gov.

Political Issues Committees are required to report contributions within 30 days of receiving them, according to the lieutenant governor’s office.

Last week, on Oct. 17, the state website’s Received Contribution Report showed one single contribution of $17,500 from Hogan Brothers, Inc. in South Rim for the No Prop 6 committee.

However, two days later the contribution disappeared from the disclosure report.

The disappearance of the contribution is not unusual, illegal, nor indicative of corruption, according to Justin Lee, director of elections with the Lieutenant Governor’s office.

“The received contribution report is a temporary report,” Lee said. “The requirement is that contributions are reported within 30 days of when they were received. The Received Contribution Report is temporary and is subject to change without any requirement for documentation.”

Lee explained that state code requires a pre-election report to be filed on Oct. 30. Contributions received up to the date of that report, will be included on that report, he said. After the required report is submitted, an amended report would need to submitted to change the information on the required report, Lee said.

Bill Hogan, vice president of Hogan Brothers, Inc., confirmed in a phone interview with the Transcript Bulletin that he and his brother, Leland, did make a contribution to the No Prop 6 committee. However, he would not disclose the amount of the contribution.

“My brother and I have both served in different positions in the county,” Bill Hogan said. “I served on a five-member school board and my brother served on the three-member county commission. We both think that the three-member commission is effective and gets things done. The Prop 6 proposal will not be as effective and is just going to cost more money. So we made a contribution to support what we believe. That’s legal and there is no corruption. I don’t have any business with the county.”

The lieutenant governor’s website lists two primary officers associated with the No Prop 6 committee. They are Blair Hope of South Rim and Dustin Hall of Grantsville.

Hope was recently appointed as an alternate county planning commission member by the Tooele County Commission. The web-based networking site Linkedin shows Hope’s current employment as an account manager with Proctor and Gamble.

Hill is an operations manager for Pacific West. Founded by Jay Harwood, Pacific West is an environmental and general engineering construction company that also operates a gravel pit in Erda, according to the company’s website.

The Tooele County Prop 6 (aka Prop 6) political issues committee lists 18 cash contributions and two in-kind contributions on its received contributions report.

The 18 cash contributions total $1,391, for an average donation of $77.27.

The largest contributions are three donations of $200 each from Robert Clausing of Lake Point, Brenda Faddis of Stansbury Park, and Richard Mitchell of Rush Valley.

Clausing, Faddis, and Mitchell all served on the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee.

The primary officers for the Tooele County Prop 6 committee are Erik Gumbrecht of Tooele City and Maria Sweeten of Erda, according to records from the Lieutenant Governor’s office. Gumbrecht works as a hotel manager in North Salt Lake. Sweeten is a development director with the Granite Education Foundation.

Both Gumbrecht and Sweeten served on the Tooele County Form of Government Study Committee.