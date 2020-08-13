Property owner reconfigures subdivision plat

Overlake subdivision zoned for 16 units per acre ♦

A property owner in Tooele City has requested an amendment to the previously approved subdivision plat for his 32.24 acres at 400 West 1000 North in Tooele City.

Charles Akerlow, representing Zenith Tooele LLC, applied for the subdivision amendment.

Originally the property was subdivided into five lots ranging from 5.2 to 7.5 acres for future ownership and development.

Zenith Tooele now wants to rearrange some of the lot lines. The 32.24 acres will be reconfigured, but it will still have five lots. The largest lot will be 11 acres. The smallest lot will be 2 acres.

The request for the subdivision plat amendment was discussed by the Tooele City Planning Commission during their meeting Wednesday evening.

Zenith Tooele wants to build on the property.

The property is zoned MR-16, multi-family residential with up to 16 units per acre, according to Andrew Aagard, Tooele City planner.

The purpose of the MR-16 classification is to provide an environment and opportunities for high density residential uses, including single-family detached and attached residential units, apartments, condominiums, and townhouses, according to Aagard.

Properties to the north, west, and east are zoned as R1-7 residential. Properties to the south are zoned NC neighborhood commercial.

All of the surrounding properties are currently vacant, undeveloped land, according to Aagard.

This subdivision plat amendment also includes dedication of Franks Drive and Berra Boulevard right-of-way as a public street, according to Aagard.

During the meeting, all of the planning commission members voted to send a positive recommendation to the city council to approve the request.