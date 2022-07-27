Property owners reflect on Jacob City fire

The Jacob City fire came too close for comfort for some Tooele County residents living, working, and recreating near the location of the fire.

Mike Burnett, who lives near the area of the fire and was working with his son to build homes considers it a miracle that his property wasn’t destroyed.

“The wind was blowing to the east and it blew the fire around our property, rather than having it come straight across our property,” he said. “We were five hundred yards from where the fire started and the Jacob City Trailhead is across one ravine from us…As the day progressed, the fire came down the mountain and came right up to our property line and within feet of construction materials we had, around $150,000 of materials…I had a thousand-gallon propane tank that could have gone up and solar panels… We feel pretty blessed.”

Mike Burnett also considers it a miracle that the basin where helicopters were gathering water to fight the fire near his home didn’t dry up.

“Water flowed to the pond and somehow miraculously increased to the point where helicopters, one right after another, were able to get water out,” he said. “The water in that pond has not dropped more than 12 inches. That is absolutely miraculous. It has just been marvelous to see how the water has somehow increased flowing into that pond. Nobody can explain that.”

Mike Burnett’s son, Myron, was one of the first people to see the fire, as he was actively working on building a home at the time of the fire, while Mike Burnett was away.

“I was on an excavator doing some work, moving some brush, and when I swung the excavator around, I could see just about a mile off of my property, some smoke starting to bellow that was ugly looking,” he said. “I thought it looked bigger than a campfire, so I ran to the corner of my property, I looked out and I could see the flames starting to come above the trees… so I quickly called my mom who was on our 20-acre lot in our fifth wheel and I said ‘Hey, you got to get your stuff and get out of here.’ I could see the fire jumping from tree to tree and spreading.”

Myron Burnett was one of the first people to take photos and video footage of the fire.

“The fire got within inches of our construction materials,” he said echoing his father’s story.

When the fire started, Jake McArthur’s cows were grazing in the area of the fire.

“I lost a bull and maybe a couple of cows in the fire,” McArthur said.

The day after the fire started, McArthur went to the area of the fire to bring his cows down into Ophir to safety.

“We came up through Ophir and went up into Stockton where the main part of the fire was,” he said. “There was fire everywhere, flames, and helicopters all around. It was about a half day process and we were about 100 or 200 yards away from the fire, but we were safe.”

Parker Thomas, a young boy, remembers playing in the area of the Jacob City fire, creating forts.

“Our forts are in ashes right now,” Thomas said. “This kind of burns a lot of memories.”

The fire was started as a result of a generator malfunction on July 9 near the Jacob City Trail Head.

Although the fire never actually entered Jacob City, over 4,100 acres were burned as a result and the fire cost over $5 million.

Firefighters also deliberately worked to save a historical cabin near Commodore Pass above Jacob City.

As of Tuesday morning, July 26, it was reported that the fire was 100% contained and a team will handle all post fire operations that will take place over a few weeks to a few months, depending on the damage caused after the fire is completely put out.