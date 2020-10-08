Property recommended for new industrial service zone in Tooele City

City council delays rezone vote ♦

The Tooele City Council discussed zoning 130 acres of property with the City’s new industrial service zoning district during their meeting on Wednesday evening.

Tooele City officials have been working to add the IS, or industrial service zoning district, to the city code and identifying property that would be appropriate for the new zone designation.

The IS district will be added to provide locations for more intensive service type uses for the benefit of the community and regional area, according to Jim Bolser, Tooele City community development director.

The new district encourages clean uses which provide employment opportunities for city residents, strengthen the City’s tax base, and diversify the local economy.

The district was first discussed last month and added to table 7-1-5 of the City code.

Now, City officials want to add 130 acres of property located at 300 South 1200 West & 400 East 2200 North to the new district.

The properties are currently zoned light industrial, industrial, and general commercial.

The purpose of the light industrial zoning district is to provide locations for light industrial assembly and manufacturing uses that produce no negative impact to adjacent properties, according to Bolser.

The purpose of the industrial zoning district is to recognize existing industrial sites and uses within the city limits and allow for the establishment of additional industrial uses which add to employment opportunities.

The purpose of the general commercial zoning district is to encourage the establishment of a wide variety of retail and commercial uses, commercial activities, entertainment, and other services.

City staff think the two properties in question would better be suited in the new industrial service district.

During the meeting a public hearing was conducted and a resident of the city made a comment.

The resident said he had never seen a request before that included two different properties together.

He also said that he lived by the 400 East 2200 North property and was concerned about the loud noises that may come from the zone.

Scott Wardle, council chairman said that he agreed with him.

“Can we take two zoning requests like this on two separate properties at the same time?” asked wardle. “I’ve never done that.”

Bolser said that he has done it before in the past when a new zone was created.

Because of the question that arose during the public hearing, City Council members decided to move the request to rezone the two properties to their next meeting.