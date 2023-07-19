Property value and tax change notices are on the way

Tooele County residents, along with property taxpayers across the state, should soon receive a notice from their county auditor in the mail, perhaps in time for Pioneer Day Celebrations.

State code requires county auditors to mail to all property taxpayers a Notice of Valuation and Tax Changes on or by July 22 of each year.

This notice is not your tax bill. Each year the county assessor is required to determine the assessed or fair market value of each property in the county as of January 1. This notice tells you the value that your home or other property was assessed at for January 1, 2023, which will be the basis of calculating property tax to be paid in 2023.

Note that for primary residences property taxes are based on 55% of the assessed value of the home. Non-primary residences and business properties are taxed on 100% of their assessed values.

If you think a mistake was made in your assessed value, the notice contains instructions on how to appeal the assessed value. Note that appeals must be filed by Sept. 15. This isn’t a local rule, it is part of the state tax code.

The second part of the notice informs you of property tax changes. Each year the county auditor calculates the property tax rate that will allow taxing entities to collect the same amount of property tax revenue as they did in the previous year plus the new tax collected on property that was not on last year’s tax roll.

If a taxing entity wants to set a property tax rate higher than the certified rate they must go through a process called Truth in Taxation where they must print a public notice of the increase and the date, place and time for a public hearing. At the public hearing, the taxing entity has an opportunity to explain the purpose for the tax increase and then listen to comments from the public before they vote on the increase and their final budget for the next fiscal year.

Let’s take a closer look at the certified property tax rate.

Imagine a floating dock on a body of water that rises and falls with a tide that connects to dry land with a ramp that has flexible fittings or hinges on each end. At high tide the ramp has a steep downward slant as you walk from the dock to dry land. At a low tide the ramp has an upward slant as you walk on to dry land.

The certified tax rate is like the moving ramp. When the taxable value of all property in the county goes up, the tax rate, like the ramp, goes down. If the taxable value went down, the tax rate would go up like the ramp at low tide.

This certified property tax rate process causes property tax rates to be reduced as valuations of existing properties increase, preventing the taxing entity from receiving a windfall in revenue due an increase in property values.

Before calculating the certified property tax rate, the value of any new properties are removed from the total value. This allows the entity to collect the same amount of revenue, at usually a lower tax rate from property that was on the tax rolls in the previous year, plus the additional revenue collected from new properties at the certified tax rate.

However, some individual properties may have an increase in property tax paid, even at the certified rate.

If the property’s value increases at a rate higher than the average property, by either a market condition or a reappraisal, the property tax paid may be higher than the previous year.

Voter approved general obligation bonds are not part of the certified property tax rate calculation. The rate for GO bonds is set at the rate needed to collect enough revenue to make the current year’s bond payment. New GO bonds may increase property taxes.

Tax paid may also go up if the taxing entity goes through the Truth in Taxation process and decides to raise their property tax above the certified rate.

The notice of tax changes will tell you if any entity that you pay taxes to is considering a property tax increase, how much of an increase, and when the public hearing will be held for that increase.

Two taxing entities in Tooele County are considering a property tax increase for 2023 — the Tooele County School District and Tooele City.

The Tooele County School District has proposed a rate that is 5.45% higher than the certified rate. The proposed increase, if approved, would add $92.49 to the annual property tax paid on the average home in the school district valued at $462,000, according to the Utah Taxpayers Association.

The Tooele City has proposed a rate that is 4.78% higher than the certified rate. The proposed increase, if approved, would add $24.44 to the annual property tax paid on the average home in Tooele City valued at $404,000, according to the Utah Taxpayers Association.

Tooele City will hold a public hearing on Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. The Tooele County School District will hold a public hearing on Aug. 8 at 6 p.m.