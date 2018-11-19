Pros and cons

Local taxpayers will need to be well informed about proposed bond for three new schools ♦

Tooele County voters may be asked next year to dig deeper into their wallets for the sake of keeping public education in step with Tooele Valley’s residential growth.

As reported in last Thursday’s edition, the Tooele County School District may ask voters next November to support a $150-190 million bond for building three new schools that have been anticipated by the district for years.

The schools include a new high school in Tooele, a new junior high school in Stansbury Park, and a new elementary school in Grantsville. The new high school is to be built west of Home Depot near Overlake in Tooele, and the new junior high south of Stansbury High School and Bates Canyon Road.

The location for the new elementary school in Grantsville has yet to be decided or publicly announced by the school district.

Properties for both the high school and junior high school were bought by the school district with funds from a $49 million bond local voters approved by a 55 percent margin in 2015. The majority of the funds were used to build Old Mill and Sterling Elementary schools, increase the capacity of Tooele Junior High, and pay for miscellaneous projects at Tooele High, Grantsville High, and Grantsville Junior High schools.

Also reported last Thursday, the school district is looking to build new schools in Vernon and Ibapah to replace dated facilities there. But money for those two schools will be paid for with funds from the school district’s current capital projects fund.

At last week’s school board meeting, school district superintendent Scott Rogers said the district needs the new schools because of continued growth and crowded schools.

According to school district data, the proof of that need is in the numbers. As of Oct. 1, student enrollment at Stansbury High School was at 142 percent of the school’s ideal capacity. On that same date, Tooele High School was at 137 percent, Tooele Junior High School was at 133 percent and Clarke Johnsen Junior High School was at 100 percent.

At last week’s school board meeting, Rogers said the district needs to know the cost and what the schools will look like so “our patrons will know what they are paying for” before advertising for the bond. That is being done. The school board’s action last week included approving architectural service fees for the design of the new high school and junior high school, and a request for interest and qualifications for designing the new elementary school.

But there’s something more we hope the school district will do before and while pursuing the bond. As with past bond propositions, the school district has made strong efforts, through meetings and other means, to well inform citizens about the purpose of a bond and what it will cost to repay it.

It’s still early in the process and the bond’s actual amount hasn’t been set. Yet, due to the high cost of this new proposed bond, a transparent information process must be done again. Voters will need to know all of the pros and cons before marking a ballot next November.