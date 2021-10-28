Prospective Erda City Hall

Erda City may not officially incorporate until after they elect their first City Council, but a developer is offering to help out with a city hall for the new government.

A representative of Oquirrh Point Development, LLC announced that they will offer the new city a donation of land for a city hall and $1 million to be used for the city hall’s construction.

The announcement was made at the County Council’s work session meeting on Tuesday night at the County Building.

Discussion of the development agreement for the Oquirrh Point development was on the agenda for the meeting.

The County Council approved a rezone from rural residential 5-acre lots and general commercial to the planned community zone for approximately 360 in Erda for the Oquirrh Point development during their Oct. 19 meeting.

The Oquirrh Point development will put 1,260 residences on the 360 acres for an average density of 3.5 residences per acre.

The concept plan for the development shows buffer areas of open space and larger 5-acre lots, parks, and agricultural protection areas in the development.

“Compromises have been reached to make the development community friendly. Besides housing lots of different sizes, 5 acres to townhomes, there will be 10 acres for an elementary school, 90 acres of open space, and exceptional fiscal responsibilities taken to help Tooele County with road and intersection construction,” said Oquirrh Point Development is a press release announcing the offer of land and money for the new city hall.

Several residents, including some candidates for Erda City Council, spoke against the rezone during the Oct. 19 County Council meeting. They asked that the County Council wait and let the new Erda City Council consider the proposal.

Oquirrh Point Development is a registered Utah limited liability corporation with Stansbury Park residents Joe White and Derald Anderson listed as members, according to an online report from the Utah Department of Commerce’s Division of Corporations and Commercial Code.

“This will be a needed addition to the community and provide a gathering place for the city to grow together. Oquirrh Point Development LLC is committed to help Erda be a desirable living community of friends and neighbors,” wrote Oquirrh Point Development in their press release.