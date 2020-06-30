Protest march and rally draws over 200 people

Despite rumors, event remained peaceful ♦

Alexia Blake, who grew up in Tooele and still lives there, made her dream of a peaceful march for black lives and justice in her own community come true.

Blake, along with some friends, organized a “Black Lives Matter” peaceful protest and march that was held in downtown Tooele City on Friday.

The march was organized by Tooele County residents. It had no affiliation with any official Black Lives Matter organization, according to Blake.

The Tooele County Democratic Party worked with Blake to blend their Black Lives Matter Town Hall and Remembrance with Blake’s protest march.

The protest march started at the Tooele City Veterans Memorial park at 6 p.m. The protesters walked north on the side walk of Main Street to Utah Avenue. There they turned west and marched to 200 West where they turned south and marched to the Tooele City park outside the Pratt Aquatic Center.

The Tooele County Democratic Party then held their event at the city park at 7:30 p.m. including speakers and ending with an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence, with most participants on one knee.

The marchers and rally attendees wore face masks and at the Aquatics Park, the rally attendees attempted to stay in socially distanced groups, in accordance with the permit from Tooele City for the event .

As 6 p.m. approached, around 200 people gathered in the Veteran’s Memorial Park. Not all were there to participate in the march.

In response to rumors that either the protesters themselves or outside agitators had plans to vandalize statues and memorials, a group of what some protesters called “counter-protesters” or “protectors” stood in front of the statues and monuments, silently. Most of them had their arms folded.

The two groups did not exchange words and a peaceful protest ensued.

Blake addressed the group before the marchers started marching.

“This is a peaceful protest,” Blake said.

She encouraged the marchers to remain peaceful and non-violent. She asked the participants to follow all laws, to walk on the sidewalk and not obstruct traffic.

“This is our community,” Blake said. “Remember, these business owners are our friends and neighbors.”

The marchers took off from the park and followed the designated route on the sidewalk.

Along the way they chanted in unison.

Some of those chants included “Black lives matter,” and “What does democracy look like … this is what democracy looks like.”

There were no reports of violence or property damage during the march, but Tooele County Democratic Party Chairman said the event “ripped off a scab.”

“This began as a peaceful protest regarding police brutality and George Floyd,” said Keil. “ It’s ending as a frightening awakening of just how much racial tension and mistrust there is in this community. This event ripped off a scab. We’re hoping we can work together with everyone to do our part to heal the 400 year old wounds of slavery and racism.”

Blake was the first speaker at the Democratic Party’s rally.

She said that every community has an ugly side and planning the march exposed her to Tooele County’s ugly side.

“Every society has an underbelly,” Blake said. “In planning a protest for racial equality, I have definitely been exposed to the ugly side of Tooele County. I was hung in effigy on the Facebook page that has 35,000 of our neighbors on it. My fellow community members were literally calling me a terrorist. People I grew up with, calling me a terrorist, all for wanting to exercise my constitutional rights.”

Blake said she was asked why she wanted to bring a protest to Tooele County.

“Why bring this to Tooele? Why not just keep in Salt Lake, people treat you fine here?” Blake said she was asked.

But Salt Lake’s problems don’t stay in Salt Lake, according to Blake.

Blake reminded people of Operation Rio Grande, when arrests for what she called “petty crimes” sent Salt Lake City’s homeless people fleeing downtown Salt Lake City. Many of them ended up in Tooele, overwhelming Tooele County’s resources, according to Blake.

Racial injustice and inequality is a hometown issue, Blake said.

“Thanks to this event some of you have been able to see right there on your cell phone the ugly side of Tooele,” she said. “That doesn’t mean it wasnt there all along. It would be very easy to roll over recent events in our country and go back to normal, but we have a problem and it needs to be addressed. Police brutality is not a myth. It is not a political opinion. It is not a complaint. Likewise police brutality is not a concept that people of color have curated to draw attention to or to victimize themselves.”

Blake has her own dream for her community.

“We are at a pivotal point,” she said. “What are we going to do with it? My hope is that as the city inevitably continues to grow, we learn together; we embrace our diversity in this community and we throw away these harmful and damaging prejudices… the very essence of being American is freedom. Freedom to fight for what is ethically and morally right Freedom to fight against injustices and for all human rights. Right now the black community needs us and it is not just our right but our duty to make them heard because black lives matter.”

The speakers on the rally program included the three Republican Tooele County Commissioners; Kendall Thomas, Tom Tripp, and Shawn Milne. Tooele County Democratic candidates Stormy Simon, Amiee Finster, Brenda Spearman, and Jeff Saunders spoke.

Several young people involved in organizing the protest march, and some Tooele County residents who shared their experiences with diversity, such as Darius Johnson, Shyan Adams, Sarah Johnson, and Rob Smith.

Tooele County Democratic Party Chairman Mike Keil, pledged his party’s resources to the fight for racial justice.

“We’ve been guilty of standing on the sidelines for way too long and too many people have suffered,” Keil said. “My commitment to you is that the Tooele County Democratic Party will be effective and responsible with its use of political capital to work for racial justice within our community.”

After the rally, Keil said the rally was a great show of unity.

“It was a great show of political unity in the face of fear and hate of a few very vocal and venomous locals who did everything in their power to deter us from the rally,” Keil said. “I received threats. Others in my group also faced threats. But we were not going to be bullied by the online mob.”

The last speaker at the rally was Tooele City Councilmember Tony Graf.

His mother came to the U.S. from Mexico City and became a naturalized U.S. citizen, Graf said.

Graf grew up in Los Angeles before moving to Utah where he attended Salt Community College, the University of Utah and earned a law degree from the University of Utah’s S. J. Quinney College of Law.

“I remember sitting in a courtroom in Salt Lake City waiting for my case to be called,” Graf said. “I remember sitting, dressed as my peers, and an attorney came up and said. ‘I need you.’ He left the courtroom and I followed him outside the courtroom. He was there with his client who was Hispanic. He looked at me and said, ‘ translate.’ I looked at him and said, ‘why.’ He said, ‘you’re the interpreter, aren’t you.’ I explained that there was no advantageous reason for the prosecutor to interpret for the defense attorney. He looked at me and in his eyes I could see I wasn’t good enough for him… Racism is here. It is not a thing of the past, it is around us and we need to fight it.

“What shall we do? My answer is simple; it’s one word; it’s ‘protest.’ We protest with our votes because that voice can never be silenced. We protest with our actions and run for office so we can have a seat at the table of change. We protest with our employment. We join the organizations that are lawful that we want to reform. We can not ask law enforcement, the judiciary, or the government to change if we are not willing to go into it ourselves.”

The rally ended with an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence, the time originally reported that a Minneapolis police officer knelt on Gerorge Floyd’s neck.