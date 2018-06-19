Public hearing on Tooele City tax hike set for Wednesday

A public hearing on a proposed property tax hike for Tooele City residents is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Tooele City Hall.

If the tax increase is adopted, residents could see as much as a 115-percent increase in the amount of property tax they pay to Tooele City.

A second hearing will also be held Wednesday to adopt the city’s tentative 2018-19 fiscal year budget. However, the proposed tax hike and budget won’t be finalized until after a Truth-in-Taxation hearing on Aug. 15, according to Shannon Wimmer, the city’s assistant finance director.

Tooele City Council members were still working on budget issues Tuesday morning. Council members Scott Wardle and Brad Pratt were scheduled to meet with Mayor Debbie Winn and the city’s finance department.

Once the certified tax rate is set, it cannot go any higher, but it is possible the rate could drop, according to Wardle.

For a resident who owns a house with a taxable value of $240,000, their property tax would jump from $242 last year to $519 this year, according to numbers provided by the Tooele City Finance Department.

For a commercial property with a taxable value of $500,000, the tax bill would jump from $916 last year to $1,967 this year.

Revenue from property taxes for Tooele City would increase by an estimated $2.6 million to $5.5 million if the increase is approved.

Tooele City’s annual revenue from sales tax has climbed slightly over the past six years, according to numbers released by the city’s finance department.

In six years, sales tax revenue edged slowly upward from $4.5 million in 2012 to $5.5 million in 2017. Estimated sales tax revenue for the 2018-19 fiscal year is $5.7 million to $5.8 million.

Money generated from property tax and sales tax are part of the city’s general fund, Wimmer said.

According to the tentative budget, the city would use the extra property tax revenue in five areas. First, about $1.1 million would be used for payroll adjustments, offering employees a 2-percent cost-of living increase, career ladder promotions, hiring more police officers and insurance payment increases.

Mayor Debbie Winn said about $800,000 of the $1.1 million would be used in the public safety department to hire new officers, increase their pay and provide other benefits.

Second, the city has been supplementing its budget from its savings accounts for several years. About $678,000 would be used to pay this annual shortfall, Wimmer said.

Third, the city plans to build a new police station at a projected cost of $7 million. The increase in property tax would pay about $458,364 toward a bond each year to pay for the building.

Fourth, the city also owes about $11 million on a lawsuit in the Tooele Associates case settled in 2014, according to the mayor. The tax increase would generate about $403,522 annually to pay off the lawsuit. The lawsuit portion of tax rate would be eliminated once the judgment levy is paid off, the mayor said.

Fifth, about $300,000 generated from the tax increase would be used to purchase or lease equipment.

The mayor and council hosted a town hall meeting back on Feb. 28 to discuss city finances with residents. They then held a retreat on March 3 to review what they heard from citizens and to discuss finances.

On April 4, Randy Sant, the city’s economic development consultant, presented information from a financial study of the general fund completed by financial planning consultants Lewis Young Robertson & Burningham of Salt Lake City.

Sant pointed out that there was an imbalance in the general fund, according to minutes from the meeting. Revenues were not coming in as fast as the expenditures were going out.

Sant said that if the city didn’t make any adjustments in the next six years, the situation of the imbalance would get worse, according to minutes.

The city also held budget presentations from department heads during council meetings earlier this year. Police and fire department leaders discussed their financial needs on March 7, followed by presentations from the Parks and Recreation Department on March 21 and from the Community Development and Public Works Department on April 4.

The library, attorney’s office, recorder’s office, human resources, finance department and administration presented their budgets on April 21.

The mayor’s tentative budget was adopted on May 2.

In regard to what Tooele City residents pay to other taxing entities, Wimmer referred to last year’s numbers for Tooele County on the Utah State Tax Commission website.

Tooele City’s portion of property tax amounted to about 15 percent of the tax. Tooele County, Tooele Health Department with assessing and collection tallied about 16 percent of the tax. Tooele County School District’s portion of property tax amounted to about 69 percent of the tax, according to estimates provided by Wimmer.