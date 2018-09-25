Public hearing set for police building’s loan

Tooele City will seek an $8.5 million loan at 2.5 percent interest rate with a term of 30 years from the Permanent Community Impact Fund Board of the State of Utah to build a new public safety building, according to documents provided by Tooele City.

Randy Sant, economic development consultant for the city, is scheduled to present information about the loan at a public hearing Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Tooele City Hall. The public is invited to make comments in regard to the loan at the meeting.

“The last time we bonded through the CIB was to build the City Hall, pool, library and golf course clubhouse,” said Council Chairman Steve Pruden. “Already we’ve received some comments from the public opposed to what we are doing.”

Pruden also is the chairman of Tooele City’s Municipal Building Authority, which is comprised of the the city’s five city council members.

Loan documents list the applicant as the Municipal Building Authority of Tooele City. The MBA would then lease the building to Tooele City, Pruden said.

He said the first payment on the loan would be in 2021.

“We would have two years to look at other ways to reduce the cost of the loan prior to the first payment,” he said. “We have $1.7 million cash on hand to help build the police station and we are borrowing $8.5 million.”

Total project cost is about $10.24 million, according to the loan application.

Construction costs are listed at close to $8.4 million with engineering services at $594,708; land easements/water rights at $75,000; equipment fees at $642,477; legal, financial consultant and bond issuance costs at $111,500; and project contingencies at $417,125 for a total of $10,238,308, according to the loan application.

Tooele’s property tax rate increase of 82 percent is expected to bring in $4.7 million for fiscal year 2018-19 compared to $2.7 million during fiscal year 2017-18, according to Tooele’s financial information provided in the application.

Loan documents include background on Tooele’s current police station:

“The current police facility is a 55-year-old building that, prior to being purchased by the city in 1991, was used as an automotive supply store. The building has undergone numerous renovation projects but is no longer able to support a community police force and administrative department of 42 full-time personnel. In addition to space considerations, the current building is not up to seismic standards. A major earthquake would destroy the building and seriously hamper public safety efforts during a time of critical time for emergency response personnel.”

The planned new facility would be built on 2.45 acres on Garden Street, between Utah Avenue on the north and Vine street on the south, directly east of the Tooele City municipal building, according to the application.