Pumpkin Walk on tap for weekend at Benson Gristmill

Residents looking to get into the season will have plenty of options this weekend at the Pumpkin Walk at Benson Gristmill.

Attendees will be treated to pumpkin displays throughout the historic site, based around the theme “Tell Me A Story.” The pumpkins on display will show different stories, such as the Three Little Pigs, as selected by local groups, according to site director Jodi Brunson.

The event, which is free to attend, will run Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be free activities for children from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day, including a hay maze, steer head roping and crafts, Brunson said.

In addition to the free events and activities, there will be paid activities throughout the day, such as pony rides and a petting zoo. Brunson said there will be eight food vendors at the gristmill and pumpkins for sale both days.

Entertainment during the Pumpkin Walk will be provided by several local dance groups.

There will also be a paranormal investigation at the gristmill available Friday and Saturday nights, which run from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. There will be 12 buildings open and a paranormal investigator will lead the event.

Tickets for the paranormal investigation are $15 and available through Eventbrite.com.

Brunson said Pumpkin Walk organizers are expecting a couple thousand attendees over the two-day event.