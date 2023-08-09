Del McQuiddy’s Whiplash Racing put on the Saturday evening demolition derby, Punishment at the Peak, at the Tooele County Fair in the outdoor arena at the Deseret Peak Complex.

Drivers from across the US gathered for the opportunity to compete for over $35,000 in cash prizes. They performed in a full sold out arena of 5,500 spectators (above).

The capacity of the arena was reduced this year. The reduced seats along with a new and improved ticketing system helped the crowd get into the arena in an easier manner and made more room for spectators to enjoy the show, according to McQuiddy.

Team Show winners were Cody Wings of Grantsville, Hunter Anderson also from Grantsville, Dalton McQuiddy from Stockton and Barry Passmore from Kentucky. Russ Slater won the Adult Wire. The youth winner was Wyatt Hansen from Tooele.

Taking home the big trophy and cash prize as the Main Event winner was Doug Emery (left) of California.