Purple honors two school district employees with free mattresses

Donation is part of Purple’s ongoing work to provide employee recognition, scholarships and innovation education for students ♦

Two Tooele County School District employees should sleep better tonight.

Purple Innovations donated two of its company’s unique mattresses to the school district’s classified employee of the year and their teacher of the year in a brief ceremony at Purple’s Granstville manufacturing facility on Monday afternoon.

Andrew Clarke, Purple’s vice president of engineering and manufacturing, presented mattresses to Sheri Johnson, Grantsville Junior High School secretary, and Holly Williams, Grantsville High School math teacher.

Johnson is the TCSD classified employee of the year. Williams is the teacher of the year.

Clint Spindler, Tooele Education Foundation director, was on hand for the presentation.

The mattress donation is part of a three-part relationship the foundation has with Purple, he said.

“We are thankful for Purple and their partnership with us that allows us to recognize employees and help students,” Spindler said.

Purple has provided products for other employee recognitions, Spindler said.

Along with the donation of product, Purple also offers scholarships for Tooele County School District students. Last year those scholarships offered by Purple included ten $500 Purple Pathway scholarships for students who stay local and attend either Tooele Technical College or Utah State University Tooele Campus.

Purple also provided three $1,500 Innovation scholarships for Tooele County students to help their pursuit of higher education.

Purple also hosts an “innovation classroom” for Tooele County high school students, Spindler said.

Through the innovation classroom, students come to the Purple facility and work with Purple engineers and other employees to find solutions to real-world production problems. They also sponsor an internship program in engineering and manufacturing production for high school students.

“Purple partners with the school district to show our appreciation for the school district and the community, because Tooele does so much for our people,” said Allison Green, Purple communications specialist.

Then Purple CEO Sam Bernards announced in November 2016 that Purple had outgrown its facility in a former candy factory in Alpine and would expand production to Tooele County.

The Alpine facility, with around 300 employees, would remain open. Purple leased a 574,000-square-foot former warehouse east of Utah Motorsports Campus on Sheep Lane for its expansion.

Local taxing entities approved a tax incentive package that would return up to $3.2 million in property tax to Purple over 13 years. Those entities included Tooele County, Grantsville, Tooele County School District and the Tooele County Mosquito Abatement District. The agreement was similar to an agreement with Reckitt Benckiser, the original occupant of the building.

The tax incentive agreement called for Purple to employ 100 people at a competitive wage in its first year and add 300 more people over the next five years.

Today Purple, in its entirety, employs 1,000 people, with around 750 of those working in Grantsville, according to Green.

“We are hiring, on average, about one person a day right now,” she said.