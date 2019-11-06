Purple Innovations receives top award from state association

A manufacturer that operates a facility in Grantsville was recognized by the Utah Manufacturers Association during the UMA’s 114th annual awards banquet at Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Alpine-based Purple Innovations was recognized as one of 12 manufacturers with UMA’s 2019 Manufacturers of the Year award.

These companies have demonstrated areas of expertise and outstanding business practices in their individual manufacturing industry subsectors as well as demonstrating this to the general business community, according to the UMA.

“The award is based on operational excellence, process improvement, and other critical criteria related to how manufacturers perform in there particular sphere,” said Todd R. Bingham, UMA president and CEO. “Purple has done an excellent job managing their tremendous growth as a company over the last several years and continues to improve on their manufacturing processes while growing significantly. We are honored to present them with the manufacture of the year award for their significant contribution to the state of Utah and the manufacturing community.”

Purple announced the expansion of its manufacturing operations from Alpine to Grantsville in Nov. 2016. The company leased the 574,000-square-foot former Reckitt Benckiser building on Sheep Lane, east of Utah Motorsports Campus.

Other manufacturers recognized by the UMA include: Capstone Nutrition of Ogden, Futura Industries of Clearfield, Little Giant Ladders of Springville, Marathon Petroleum Company of Salt Lake City, Merit Medical of South Jordan, Monnit Corporation of Salt Lake City, Packsize of Salt Lake City, Petersen Incorporated of Ogden, Powerblanket of Salt Lake City, US Synthetic of Orem, and Sleep Number of Salt Lake City.

Manufacturing produces more than $20 billion in economic output in Utah annually, making it a significant contributor to the number one diverse economy in the country. Utah manufacturing companies produce the products, food and items we use every day, according to Bingham.