Quality flags for ultimate sacrifice

The storefront windows of Quality Quick Stop at 188 N. Broadway Street in Tooele City are covered with 13 U.S. flags.

Each one bears the name and photograph of one of the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the Aug. 26 suicide bombing of the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.

The flag memorial was the idea of Jason Gonzales, who works as a cook at Masala Junction, the Indian Restaurant inside the Quick Stop.

“Jason suggested it and I said ‘go ahead,’” said Narenda “Nick” Nakar, owner of Quality Quick Stop. “He did all the work.”

Included among the 13 service members honored by the Quick Stop flags is Taylor Hoover, a U.S. marine from Sake Lake City. At 31-years-old when he died in the bombing, Hoover was 11 when American service members were first sent to Afghanistan after 9/11.

Quality Quick Stop customers and people who have heard of the memorial from social media have flocked to the Quick Stop to see the flags. Some have signed the flags and left notes.

The memorial not only honors the 13 deceased U.S. service members, but some of the people that stop by also recall their own experiences in the military or those of family members that have served the country.

Gonzales said he also has 13 candles and will plan an evening program to honor the lives and sacrifice of 13 service men.

“I did it for the families,” Gonzales said.