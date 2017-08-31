Quilt making gives purpose, meaning to Grantsville seniors

Quilt makers at the Grantsville Senior Center say their avocation provides meaning to their lives.

“It’s very rewarding. At our age, there’s not a lot we can do, but quilting gives us some meaning and helps us feel like we are doing something to help people,” said quilt-maker Vivian Pryor.

The Grantsville Senior Center quilters churn out about one quilt per day to either sell or donate to organizations like the Grantsville Fire Department, Grantsville Police Department, Diamond Jane’s Assisted Living, Tooele Police Department, Valley Behavioral Health, Bikers Against Child Abuse and others.

“The mayor presented our seniors with a special recognition award for our service donating quilts,” said Grantsville Senior Center Lead Dan Lawrence. “The fire department uses our quilts to comfort victims at house fires and in other emergencies.”

Quilt-making at the center has been a tradition for more than a decade, but Pryor said interest among some of the center’s new members has started to wane.

“We really could use a few more people to help out,” Pryor said “Anybody is welcome. You don’t even have to be a senior citizen.”

Pryor is hooked on quilt-making. She estimates she’s made about 2,000 over the past decade.

Most of the quilts are sold to the public, and the proceeds go back into the quilt-making program. Small quilts sell for $25 and large quilts $35. The large quilts measure 45-by-60 inches.

Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft in Tooele provides all the materials. “They are great. They let us know when they are having a sale on what we need so we can get a good price,” Dillard said.

“We show off a quilt right in the doorway and there is one in our display cabinet,” said Dillard. “Some will also see us making quilts here at the center, and they become interested in buying.”

In a few cases, quilts can be customized to present something the buyer wants it to look like. Perhaps it’s a personal hobby, sports team or something else, Pryor said.

Dillard comes in a 8 a.m. each morning to get the process started.

“Micki McKenzie helps us and she is on the fire department and works at Tooele Valley Meats,” Pryor said. “She puts the quilts through a shrink wrap machine so they can be stored and not take up much space. It also keeps them clean.”

For those who would like to check out the quilts, the Grantsville Senior Center is located at 120 S. Center Street. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. until noon on Friday.