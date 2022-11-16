Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Cindy Kirk, Tooele County Quilt Guild, stands with the veterans quilt that she made on display at the Eagles Lodge on Nov. 8. 2022.
  • Tooele County quilter Jayneil Smith with her veterans quilt.
  • Cindy Kirk and Henry Lay exam a quilt on display by the Tooele County Quilt Guild at the Eagles Lodge on Nov. 8.
  • Tammy Ouits points out the quilting stichery on the quilt she made for the Tooele County Quilt Guild's veterans quilt program.
  • The Tooele County Quilt Guild displayed over 50 quilts made by their members for local veterans at the Eagles Lodge on Nov. 8.

November 16, 2022
Quilts for veterans

Using a red, white and blue patriotic theme, members of the Tooele County Quilt Guild made over 54 quilts that were distributed to veterans during the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Dow James Building.

The quilts were on display at the Eagles Lodge on Election Day.

The average quilt takes at  least 20 hours of work, with many of these veterans’ quilts being more than average.

The Tooele County Quilt Guild meets every 3rd Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. During COVID-19 pandemic the guild met at the Eagles Lodge in Tooele City. They are now returning to their home at the Tooele County Health Department. Prospective new members are invited to check out the guild by attending a meeting.

