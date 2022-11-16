Quilts for veterans

Using a red, white and blue patriotic theme, members of the Tooele County Quilt Guild made over 54 quilts that were distributed to veterans during the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Dow James Building.

The quilts were on display at the Eagles Lodge on Election Day.

The average quilt takes at least 20 hours of work, with many of these veterans’ quilts being more than average.

The Tooele County Quilt Guild meets every 3rd Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. During COVID-19 pandemic the guild met at the Eagles Lodge in Tooele City. They are now returning to their home at the Tooele County Health Department. Prospective new members are invited to check out the guild by attending a meeting.