Quinton Matthew Holmes

Our beloved Quinton Holmes, age 35, passed away in the early morning of June 5, 2017 of a massive heart attack. He had an enormous love for everyone he came in contact with. Everyone was his friend — everyone was his brother. He had more friends than you could count and they all loved him with a passion. He was born December 3, 1981 in Tooele, Utah to Kori Daly and Larry Holmes.

He attended Tooele schools up to his sophomore year when his grandparents in Troy, Montana needed him to come and help with the family ranch while his grandfather recovered from an illness. While in Troy, he attended Troy High School graduating with the class of 2000.

Quinton most recently worked for Intermountain Harley Davidson in Salt Lake City. A job he said he would love to do every day for the rest of his life — work on Harleys.

Quinton is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Dorothy Holmes, Troy Montana; grandfather, John L. Daly, Tooele, Utah; aunt, Cheryl Fredricks, Colville, Washington; and his beloved cousin, Brianna Chris Daly, Evanston, Wyoming.

Quinton is survived by grandmother Laska (Pierre) Schroemges; parents Kori (Steve) Lane, Stockton, Utah; and Larry Holmes (Shirley Herrera), Hermiston, Oregon; brothers Alek (Jeskalyn) Holmes, Stockton, Utah; Matt (Tiera) Lane, Craig, Colorado; Chris (Kylei) Lane, Grand Junction, Colorado; Lorry (Shauna) Herrera, Tooele Utah; JR Herrera, Stansbury, Utah; his adored two little nephews, Braden “Q” and Brody Holmes whom he loved so much; sister, Alisha Herrera (Mitch); his best friend and soul mate Sonia Hildebrand; a beautiful little girl who stole his heart six years ago, Taisley Holmes, along numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many, many friends.

Services will be held at Tate Mortuary in Tooele, on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from Noon-1 p.m. Please come and meet and greet with the family. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. After the Celebration there will be a ‘Last Ride’ by motorcycle for Quinton that will entail a detoured route to the Tooele Moose Lodge where there will be a luncheon.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) — this was Quinton’s favorite charity that Harley Davidson supported yearly. He once built a Harley Davidson wheel chair to donate for the charity and was so happy how it turned out for the child who received it.

Quinton’s cremated remains will be taken by his father to Troy, Montana. Quinton’s wish was to be taken back to Pine Creek to be with his grandparents and Aunt Cheryl.

Quinton was an organ donor and is still giving his utmost love to people even though he is gone.