Rabbit Lane residents in favor of vehicle ban for Erda road

Rabbit Lane is part of proposed Tooele Valley Pathway ♦

Some of the residents whose homes border Rabbit Lane in Erda say closing the one-mile long road to vehicles could help eliminate problems in the area.

“There are two Van Tassell homes on the road and both of us are in favor of closing it as long as we have access,” said Amy Van Tassell.

Van Tassell’s comments came during a public information meeting Wednesday night at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse to learn about Tooele County’s plans for Rabbit Lane and a proposed pathway for walkers, runners and cyclists.

Other Rabbit Lane residents at the meeting said there has been a lot of littering and motorists drive both ways on the 15-foot-wide road that is designated as a one-way street. They say some drive recklessly on the road.

Rabbit Lane runs north from Church Street to Stallion Way west Stansbury High School.

The lane is one of 14 road segments proposed for a nine-mile long Tooele Valley Pathway. The pathway would run from south Erda to Lake Point with the Rabbit Lane segment one of the first to be built.

“I’m so happy with all the people from Rabbit Lane who turned out for the meeting,” said Kim Clausing, health educator for the Tooele County Health Department. “Now that we have met with them in a group setting, I will meet with each family individually. We’re excited to go forward with the project and begin the design for the pathway.”

She said landscaping improvements along Rabbit Lane would be part of the project.

Clausing is the lead person in developing active transportation paths in Tooele Valley. Recently, officials met for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Smelter Pathway northeast of Tooele. The public got a glimpse of the proposed Tooele Valley Pathway at a public meeting in Stansbury Park on Sept. 7.

“Most all of the comments about the Rabbit Lane segment for the pathway have been positive,” said Jeff Coombs, director of Tooele County Health Department. “We still need to meet with each family and see how it impacts their properties on a case-by-case basis. Ultimately, it is up to the county commissioners on whether we continue with the project. We hope to complete Rabbit Lane as soon as possible.”

Gates would be built at each individual property owner on the lane so they could access the pathway, according to Van Tassell.

Brad Gillies, avid cyclist and business manager at the health department, said Rabbit Lane would be the first completed segment of the Tooele Valley Pathway.

“It would be unique. I think it would be the diamond part of the trail with the improved landscaping,” Gillies said. “We will learn a lot meeting with Rabbit Lane residents as how to proceed as we meet with other residents along the proposed Tooele Valley Pathway.”

A recent $300,000 budget adjustment from the health department’s fund balance has been earmarked for active transportation projects, such as the Smelter Pathway (also known as the Tooele Valley Overlook) and the Rabbit Lane segment for the Tooele Valley Pathway.