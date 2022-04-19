It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our beloved daughter, Rachel Frances (Weddle) Spafford. Rachel passed away on the day after her 33rd birthday, March 23, 2022. She died at her home in Peoria, Arizona, of, at this time, unknown causes.

Rachel was born March 22, 1989 in Show Low, Arizona. At the age of six, she became the adopted daughter of her paternal grandparents, Terry Hugh Weddle and Frances Pearl (Barnett) Weddle.

Until her senior year in high school, the family resided in Show Low. At that time the family relocated to Tooele where she completed her senior year and attended classes in higher education.

Later, she met and married the love of her life, Steven Tyler Spafford. The couple resided in Tooele throughout their marriage. Together, they were blessed with two sons, Isaac Ryan-James and Sander Van Michael, whose ages at her passing are twelve and ten, respectively. Rachel loved her boys and their father without measure. This love endured even during the dark times. When she passed, they were, all four, within it’s new incarnation.

Rachel had an artist’s heart and this is reflected in her passionate pursuits. Her love of photography enabled her to create hauntingly beautiful images of her world. She was intrigued by the mystical qualities in certain stones and she enjoyed making jewelry, meaningful pieces for the welfare of friends and family. Each piece unique to that person.

Rachel’s love of people and her desire to ease their pain led her to the Utah State College of Cosmetology and later to the Skin Science Institute in 2016. Because of the unrelenting pain in her own body, she learned how to alleviate it in others. It was truly a labor of love for her. More recently, she became a Reiki therapist and hoped to become a Master.

Rachel was preceded in death by our son and her natural father, Woodrow Guy Weddle. She is survived by her grandparents, her sister/aunt Christina Marie Vokt, her sons and ex-husband, as well as her mother-in-law and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews from both sides of the families.

Rachel’s memorial service will be held April 23, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tooele West Stake Center, Overlake subdivision, 220 W. 2200 North, 4th Ward officiating. The memorial will begin at 12:30 p.m., with a luncheon with the service itself, at 1:45 p.m.