  • A car’s brakes glow as darkness falls over Utah Motorsports Campus during the Utah 6-Hour Endurance Race on Saturday night. Forty-six cars competed in the race. (photo courtesy of Michael Wells)
  • The competitors gathered for an awards ceremony following the race, which began at 6 p.m. and ended at midnight. (photo courtesy of Michael Wells)
  • A race team makes final adjustments in the pits in the final hours of Saturday’s race. (photo courtesy of Michael Wells)

August 8, 2017
Racing into the night

Utah 6-Hour Endurance Race tests man, machine 

Forty-six cars took part in the annual Utah 6-Hour Endurance Race on Saturday night at Utah Motorsports Campus, with 34 eventually making it to the checkered flag at the stroke of midnight.

The “Norma’s Last Chance” team finished first overall, completing 174 laps for a total of 532 miles on UMC’s road course. Phil Fogg Jr. and Steve Fogg shared driving duties in their Norma M20FC.

Ice 9 Motorsports’ Elan NASA NP01 completed 160 laps to finish second, with Dakota Dickerson and Clayton Magouryk serving as drivers. One lap behind them in third place was TruSpeed Autosport’s 2011 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car piloted by Tom Haacker, James Slavic and Sloan Urry.

The endurance race, part of the NASA Western Endurance Racing Championship, included participants from 16 states and Canada, encompassing eight NASA regions. It was the capper for a busy weekend for NASA Utah, as more than 60 cars started each of Saturday’s 30-minute sprint races and more than 40 cars started the sprint races on Sunday.

NASA Utah hosts eight race weekends a year, and provides different programs for drivers of all skill and experience levels, including High Performance Driver Education, Time Trial and Competition Racing programs.

