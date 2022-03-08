Racing season gets green flag with autocross event at UMC

The Utah Region Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) kicked off the 2022 Autocross solo racing season Saturday morning at Utah Motorsports Campus in Grantsville, 512 Sheep Lane.

Several drivers raced against the clock at the West Paddock at UMC.

If you like to drive hard, then Solo is for you, according to the Utah Region SCCA website.

The website provides information on autocross.

Solo® is the SCCA brand name for autocross competition. Solo events are competitions emphasizing the driver’s ability and the car’s handling characteristics. This is accomplished by driving a course that is designated by traffic cones on a low hazard location, such as a parking lot or inactive airstrip. While speeds are no greater than normally encountered in legal highway driving, the combination of concentration and car feedback creates an adrenaline pumping experience.

During autocross competition, drivers compete against the clock as they navigate technical courses. Each driver is given at least three chances to post their best time. It’s fast, it’s fun, and nearly anyone can afford to participate.

Any licensed driver is allowed to compete in an event. Drivers aged 8-16 can also participate via the junior program. If you are not already a SCCA member, then you will need to sign up for a weekend membership for insurance purposes. This can be done at the event site on the day of the event. Virtually any car can be entered, as long as it is safe to drive and will pass the tech/safety inspection. You will typically see anything on the course, ranging from corvettes, porsches, S2000s, to Corollas, Elantras, and everything in between. For beginners there is a novice class where you will be running in a group with other novices. You will also be provided an instructor to ride along with you and give you advice. In addition, before the event starts, there is a novice walkthrough. An experienced competitor will walk all the novices (and anyone else who cares to listen) through the course giving advice and pointers.

This is a very friendly event to novices, and everyone tries to make it beginner friendly.

If you’d like to race in the next autocross event, your car and a helmet are pretty much all you’ll need to get started. Autocross competition is broken down into a number of classes so that virtually any car can be competitive. So whether you own a Corvette or a Chevette, you can be sure you’ll have a great time, according to the website.

The Utah Club of SCCA holds autocross events on Saturdays and sometimes on Sundays at Utah Motorsports Campus, Legacy Events Center in Farmington, and the Utah State Fairpark.

The next autocross event at UMC is scheduled for Saturday, April 2.

Autocross will also take place at UMC on April 23, June 10, July 2, Aug. 6, and Sept. 10.